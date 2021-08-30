Diality Welcomes Widely Published, Renowned Kidney Care Expert and Educator as Newest Board of Directors Member - Dr. Allen R. Nissenson, FACP, FASN, FNKF

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diality Inc. (https://www.diality.com) officially announced the addition of Dr. Nissenson to its board of directors. A widely acknowledged expert in kidney disease, Dr. Nissenson is Emeritus Professor of Medicine at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA where he also served as both associate dean and the director of the dialysis program. He was Chief Medical Officer for DaVita Kidney Care for over 11 years and now serves as emeritus chief medical officer.

Founded in 2014, Diality is a medical device startup in development of a versatile hemodialysis system to address a variety of unmet needs for a rapidly evolving dialysis industry.

"The addition of Dr. Nissenson to our board of our directors invaluably extends our existing expertise in healthcare innovation and kidney disease policy," said Osman Khawar, MD, CEO of Diality. "He specifically brings relevant experience in large dialysis organization clinical leadership, healthcare policy and government affairs, and in creating new models of healthcare delivery for the chronically ill. These are very dynamic times in kidney care, and we are extremely fortunate that Allen will be joining our board of directors in time to provide direction for our commercialization strategy; enabling us to partner with dialysis and value-based kidney care providers to rechart the journey of patients with, or at risk of, chronic kidney disease as they use our versatile, capable, and compact hemodialysis system.*"

Dr. Nissenson is the past chair of Kidney Care Partners and past co-chair of the Kidney Care Quality Alliance. He serves on the Government Affairs Committee for the Renal Physicians Association where he formerly served as president. As a founder of RMS Disease Management Inc. (now DaVita VillageHealth) and RMS Lifeline Inc. (now DaVita Lifeline Vascular Access), Dr. Nissenson actively worked on the development of new models of integrated care management for the chronically ill.

He has authored over 700 publications in the field of nephrology, dialysis, anemia management, and health care delivery and policy, along with serving as the editor of two dialysis textbooks. He has previously served as president of the Southern California End-Stage Renal Disease Network, chair of the Medical Review Board, and as a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellow of the Institute of Medicine from 1994-1995, working in the U.S. Senate with the late Senator Paul Wellstone. Dr. Nissenson is the recipient of multiple prestigious awards in nephrology.

About Diality, Inc.

Diality is a privately held medical device company currently in development of a versatile hemodialysis machine useable at home or in a variety of care settings, including nursing homes, hospitals, transitional care facilities and dialysis centers*. Committed to helping build a future where all patients and partners can control kidney disease, Diality is focused on developing solutions that help care providers improve the care and lives of patients with kidney disease while giving physicians the flexibility to prescribe personalized dialysis treatments regardless of delivery setting. Learn more at: www.Diality.com.

*Disclaimer: The performance characteristics of this product have not been established. This product is not yet available for use in the E.U. or U.S. and is pending CE Mark and submission and clearance by the United States Food and Drug Administration. All performance claims listed are project goals only.

