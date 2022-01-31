DIALOG Celebrates Groundbreaking of Office Building Expansion With Anchor Tenant EA Sports

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming technology giant EA Sports will be the anchor tenant for one of the two new buildings, designed by DIALOG, in the city of Burnaby. The new buildings will deliver 300,000 additional square feet of Class A office space in the city of Burnaby, adjacent to the gaming technology giant's existing 12.6-acre campus. The two buildings have been designed by DIALOG , an international integrated design practice delivering the architectural, structural, mechanical, electrical, landscape and interior design for the project.

Two new buildings will deliver 300,000 square feet of additional Class A office space for technology giant EA Sports in the city of Burnaby. Now under construction, the first of the two buildings is scheduled to complete construction in early 2024, with interior work completed by the end of that year.

The expanded footprint of the north campus will accommodate more than 1000 additional employees and will contribute to the region's growing reputation as a key technology employment hub, bringing highly desirable jobs to support and retain a growing workforce. The other building is currently vacant and is available for lease.

The existing EA Sports Burnaby facilities span approximately 750,000 square feet and employ 1,300 people. The expansion site is less than 30 minutes from downtown Vancouver and most recently functioned as an under-utilized surface parking lot.

"We focused on activating the street frontage with a landscaped south-facing plaza offering views to the north shore mountains," said Martin Nielsen, Partner with DIALOG. "Large central atria connect and animate the three floor levels of both buildings to provide daylight into the expansive floor plates designed to accommodate the evolving technology of the industry."

A new skybridge over Sanderson Way will provide access for EA employees to the north campus with a seamless connection to the existing main campus buildings to the south. The EA team will have access to desirable new amenities such as a cafeteria and cafe, as well as bike storage, end-of-trip facilities with lockers, change rooms, and 540 parking stalls within 3 underground levels. Bicycling access has been an especially significant transit focus within the Burnaby community.

Kingswood Capital Corporation developed the new buildings with Canadian Turner Construction Company leading the construction work through a design-build partnership with DIALOG.

The first of the two buildings is scheduled to complete construction in early 2024, with interior work completed by the end of that same year. The second building is planned for completion in early summer 2024. The collaborative design and construction team has developed the project under a collaborative LEAN construction model, minimizing waste and construction timeline inefficiencies.

ABOUT DIALOG

DIALOG is a multi-disciplinary design practice incorporating architects, urban planners, interior designers, structural, mechanical and electrical engineers, and landscape architects. From four studios in Canada and one in the US, DIALOG designs arts and culture, urban vibrancy, health and wellness, transportation, education, residential, retail, commercial and mixed-use solutions. DIALOG has been designing positive change in communities since 1960. To learn more, please visit www.dialogdesign.ca .

