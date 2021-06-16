DIALOG Names Four New Partners to Lead the Growing Design Practice

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DIALOG is excited to announce the appointment of four new Partners to share in the leadership of its 600-person, growing practice. Named from within the company, and through two new external hires, these new Partners join the North America-based practice at a moment of tremendous growth.

"We are a true partnership, a rarity for a design firm of our size. Our model reflects who we are and enables both individuals and our collective to have strong voices driven by collaboration," said Jim Anderson, Partner and DIALOG Chair.

The four new DIALOG partners include:

Mara Baum, FAIA, LEED Fellow, EDAC / Partner, based in San Francisco

Mara Baum is an architect with more than 20 years of experience in sustainability, urban planning, research and teaching. She joins DIALOG as a Partner after most recently serving as a Principal with HOK. Her work experience has included large, complex projects for clients such as the San Francisco International Airport, the University of Michigan, Kaiser Permanente, and the University of Indiana. She brings deep expertise in energy, water, materials, and human health and wellbeing to DIALOG's expansive network of clients. Mara also holds extensive knowledge of LEED, WELL and Fitwel rating systems, a growing demand from institutional and corporate DIALOG clients.

R. Anthony Fieldman, AIA, LEED AP / Partner, based in Toronto

Anthony Fieldman is an architect with nearly 30 years of experience as a design lead for projects around the globe. He joins DIALOG after most recently serving as the National Design Director for HOK in Canada. His work has been showcased in the design of major public-facing projects at the JFK International Airport in New York, Logan International Airport in Boston, the Toronto International Airport and the New York Stock Exchange. He has also led the design of private sector developments across the globe, carefully weaving a mix of uses to deliver on client goals. In addition to his professional design work, Anthony serves as a regular critic in support of design education at Yale University, the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), and at the Parsons School of Design in New York.

Golara Jalalpour, OAA / Partner, based in Toronto

Golara Jalalpour is an architect with a strong portfolio of work in planning and design. She earned her master's degree in Landscape Urbanism at the Architectural Association School of Architecture in London and has shaped major developments from planning stages through construction implementation. She is being promoted to Partner from her role within DIALOG, thanks to an outstanding commitment to client relationship development and creative project thinking. Under her design leadership, DIALOG clients have been able to execute on challenging development goals within the context of even the most dense, restricted urban sites.

Diana Smith, PEng, LEED AP / Partner, based in Edmonton

Diana Smith is a highly creative mechanical engineer with more than 12 years of design experience. She is being promoted to Partner as a reflection of her work on the DIALOG engineering team. She is a passionate advocate for sustainable design and her work consistently contributes to her client's environmental goals. Her highly collaborative approach has led to exceptional design solutions for high profile community projects such as the Royal Alberta Museum and the University of Alberta campus. Diana was awarded the Harold L. Morrison Rising Young Professional Award by the Consulting Engineers of Alberta in 2019.

"DIALOG's Partnership has been carefully assembled over the years to tackle the design of today's complex built-environment and the public realm," said Anderson. "We are constantly working to make sure our Partnership group reflects a diversity and sophistication of design talent, and these four new additions to our leadership team are invaluable to the future direction of our practice."

DIALOG was recently named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies of 2021 by Deloitte, an honor the firm has now held for three years.

ABOUT DIALOG

DIALOG is a multi-disciplinary design practice incorporating architects, urban planners, interior designers, structural, mechanical and electrical engineers, and landscape architects. From four studios in Canada and one in the US, DIALOG designs urban vibrancy, health and wellness, transportation, education, arts and culture, residential, retail, commercial and mixed-use solutions. DIALOG has been designing positive change in communities since 1960. To learn more, please visit www.dialogdesign.ca.

