Dialo.ga Assures Sales of $72 Million in 2018 Thanks to WebRTC and Artificial Intelligence Integration

Sales from 2017, and above all, contracts for 2018 have largely resulted from the company's gamble three years ago to develop their own real time audio, video and messaging communications platform based on the WebRTC protocol, as well as R&D efforts in the field of Artificial Intelligence (Deep Learning) focused on the areas of customer service and support, all through the group's new company utopia.AI, where a large team of doctors and engineers specializing in Deep Learning carries out its work.

All services are presented using their own apps or by integration with third-party apps thanks to the implementation of an integration platform called parthenon.io, where the developer community has the devkits necessary to take advantage of the group's communications and artificial intelligence resources.

In addition to the great progress made in their different areas of activity, Dialo.ga spent 2017 becoming the only telecommunications operator worldwide with their own network in 29 countries, with over a billion potential clients. And the company has confirmed that it will continue to expand its services around the world in 2018, targeting Eastern Europe and South America next.

This continuous growth was reflected during Q1 2018 with the inauguration of two new commercial and support offices in Miami and Bordeaux and the announcement of an opening in San Diego in the near future. These three locations are key to the operator's plans to increase their physical presence on the American continent, where they already have one office in New York, and Southern Europe. The first steps in this new expansion phase took place a few months ago when the company announced the opening of a new office in Venice.

Dialo.ga is the first operator with their own network in 29 countries and a platform of voice and video products based on WebRTC technology. This allows them to not only provide all telephony services needed by companies, but also to connect them to the WebRTC world. Dialo.ga's WebRTC services, together with their Artificial Intelligence solutions, are transforming the traditional way of designing workplace communication, revolutionizing customer support systems through the use of Deep Learning, and redefining the way businesses communicate with their clients.

