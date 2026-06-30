Dialogica Announces Inaugural Board of Advisors

Initial appointees, including Morgan Stanley Lead Director and former Thomson Reuters CEO Tom Glocer, bring wealth of expertise and experience across legal, financial, and business sectors

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialogica ("Dia"), the new, voice-first class of legal cognition built to empower lawyers to reclaim their time while preserving legal judgment, trust, and confidentiality, today announced appointees to its inaugural Board of Advisors.

The initial appointees are Tom Glocer, Scott C. Taylor, and Heath Ingram. In addition to serving as trusted personal mentors to Co-Founder and CEO Austin Worrell, and President Scott Joachim, these individuals bring a diverse wealth of experience and will advise Dialogica's executive team as it moves forward with a human-first, empowered path for technology in the legal profession and beyond.

Tom Glocer, former CEO of Thomson Reuters Corp., will serve as Chairman. He currently serves as Executive Chair and Co-Founder of BlueVoyant Inc. and Capitolis Inc. and brings decades of legal experience, including as an M&A attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York, Paris, and Tokyo. He sits on the board of directors at Merck & Co., Morgan Stanley (Lead Director), Publicis Groupe, and other leading companies and nonprofits.

"The legal market has been flooded with AI tools claiming to automate legal research, contract drafting, and compliance, but none of these point solutions makes life much easier for the practicing attorney. Dia works seamlessly with other AI tools and, from a firm strategy perspective, it future-proofs their practice by facilitating plug-and-play orchestration of individual practice tools," said Glocer. "From my first meeting when Scott introduced me to Austin and the team, I could see the potential. I'm proud to be part of Dialogica's mission to help legal professionals maximize their time and complete the work that so many rely upon."

Scott C. Taylor will serve as an Advisor and has been on the board of directors at Piper Sandler, a multinational investment bank and financial services company, since 2014. Additionally, he currently serves as a director of Ziff Davis, Inc., Emtrain, and Western Technology Investments. Previously, he was executive vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary at Symantec Corporation (now NortonLifeLock, Inc.), a cybersecurity software and services company. Prior to that, he worked as chief administrative officer, senior vice president and general counsel of Phoenix Technologies Ltd.

Taylor said: "Upon first learning of Dialogica, I could not stop thinking of how big of a difference it would have made during my time as a practicing attorney. I'm honored to help make a difference in the lives of professionals moving forward."

Heath Ingram will also serve as an Advisor. As Partner at Goodwin Procter, he focuses primarily on life sciences and healthcare companies, as well as venture capital and private equity firms focused on the healthcare industry. He is also Director of the firm's Center for Market Access and Pricing, a center of excellence devoted to helping companies manage regulation, litigation, and enforcement across the drug supply chain and promoting access to medicine.

Ingram said: "As a Big Law attorney, Dialogica helps me on a daily basis to offload the administrative burden of legal practice, enabling me to direct my attention toward delivering for clients," said Ingram.

Additional appointees will be announced in the coming months. This announcement comes on the heels of Dialogica's recent launch from stealth, as well as news of its partnership with leading AI knowledge work platform iManage, and represents continued momentum in its goal of freeing lawyers from rote work and helping them focus on what they do best.

About Dialogica

Dialogica, Inc. is the company behind Dia, a secure amplified intelligence platform built to help law firms clear the clutter of daily practice while preserving the legal judgment, client trust, and confidentiality that define the profession. Designed for the operating realities of sophisticated firms, Dia works across existing systems to reduce repetitive, non-billable work and give lawyers more time for the counsel, strategy, analysis, and client service only they can provide. For more information, visit: dialogicaai.com.

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SOURCE Dialogica, Inc.