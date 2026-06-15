Dialogica Emerges from Stealth to Empower Lawyers to Reclaim Their Time

New class of legal cognition provides fully secure, local platform to remove the rote, non-billable work that slows lawyers down

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialogica ("Dia"), the new, voice-first class of legal cognition built to empower lawyers to reclaim their time while preserving legal judgment, trust, and confidentiality, announced its public launch today. The company is supported by Ground Up Ventures, led by Cory Moelis, and global leading lawyers, including Tom Glocer, ex-CEO of Thomson Reuters, and members of the board of directors at Morgan Stanley and Merck, Scott Taylor, former GC of Symantec, Health Ingram, a Top 40 BioTech Regulatory Counsel and Partner at Goodwin Proctor, and partners at various AmLaw 50 law firms.

Dia was built to free lawyers from the rote work that holds firms back, like calendaring, timekeeping, redlining, precedent searching, tracking clients, matters, deals, and cases, and much more, so they can focus on what they do best. Sensitive firm data stays within the firm's walls, and Dia works seamlessly with the systems and technology already in place. The result is more billable time and revenue per lawyer, and more room for work-life balance that is rarely afforded in the industry.

The launch comes as current 'last mile' legal AI tools have focused on the drafting work that lawyers spend years training to do. Dia is focused on the first mile of legal work; this is the high-friction layer where matters start, where time is lost, and where repetitive work slows lawyers down. It operates as a horizontal, voice-first dialogue layer that strengthens what firms already have rather than replacing it, and was built to provide a practical, secure way to give lawyers an intuitive, easy-to-use system while maintaining the standards of security, confidentiality, and control that their clients demand.

"I spent years watching my colleagues, and brilliant lawyers, lose hours every single day to work that had nothing to do with being a lawyer," said Austin Worrell, Co-Founder and CEO, Dialogica. "We built Dia to give lawyers this time back, without touching their judgment, training on firm data, or asking anyone to change how they work. We want lawyers to be able to focus on counsel, strategy, and client services; the work that defines a great law firm, and that no AI could ever replace."

"We built Dia to be the first platform that works the way law firms already operate, rather than force them into a new system," said Joshua Goodman, Co-Founder and CTO, Dialogica. "At the same time, Dia does not compromise on security, ensuring firms get all the benefits without anything leaving their environment. This is an exciting moment to work with firms that want to move now to define the modern legal practice and future-proof their practices."

Scott Joachim serves as President of Dialogica, and has almost three decades of experience as a corporate attorney. He previously served as Co-Chair of the Global Private Equity Practice at Paul Hastings, an "American Lawyer Top 25" international law firm, and chair of the private equity practice at leading technology law firm Fenwick and West. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Columbia University. "The intersection of law and technology is at a critical inflection point. I joined Dialogica because I've seen first-hand the inefficiencies and frictions in law practice that our products solve. The numbers are undeniable."

"There is nothing in the market right now making non-billable hours more productive," said Cory Moelis, General Partner, Ground Up Ventures. "In a field where privacy is absolutely critical, you can't just build using foundational models. Assistants are emerging as the next wave as models become commodities, and that's why I'm thrilled to be involved with Dialogica, as they are ahead of this curve."

About Dialogica

Dialogica, Inc. is the company behind Dia, a secure amplified intelligence platform built to help law firms clear the clutter of daily practice while preserving the legal judgment, client trust, and confidentiality that define the profession. Designed for the operating realities of sophisticated firms, Dia is a voice-first dialogue layer that works across existing systems to reduce repetitive, non-billable work and give lawyers more time for the counsel, strategy, analysis, and client service only they can provide. For more information, visit: dialogicaai.com.

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SOURCE Dialogica, Inc.