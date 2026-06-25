Dialogica Announces Partnership with iManage

This partnership integrates Dia into a trusted platform serving top law firms and global businesses

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialogica ("Dia"), the new, voice-first class of legal cognition built to empower lawyers to reclaim their time while preserving legal judgment, trust, and confidentiality, announced its partnership with leading AI knowledge work platform iManage today. As an official iManage Alliance Partner, customers can use iManage directly through Dia.

Dia was purpose-built to function within a firm's existing stack and seamlessly connect to the full suite of tools lawyers use every day, including other leading providers such as: Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Zoom, WebEx, DocuSign, and the other tools comprising the backbone of global firms.

"A firm can future-proof their practice with Dia. Tools will come and go, but firms can seamlessly plug and unplug those tools with Dia," said Tom Glocer, the ex-CEO of Thomson Reuters and the Chairman of Dialogica's Board of Advisors.

iManage, the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, provides a knowledge work platform that enables organizations to uncover and activate the knowledge that exists inside their business content and communications. It is integral to knowledge work at top businesses; 77% of the AmLaw 100 law firms use the platform, as well as 80% of the Global 100 law firms and 40% of the Fortune 100.

This partnership reflects Dia's commitment to integration and serving top business at law firms by ensuring they can seamlessly access their existing stack in a friction-free manner.

"As law firms look to modernize how work gets done, they need technology that brings together productivity, governance, and security in a way that supports better business outcomes," said Ryan Begin, Vice President, Technology Partnerships & Ecosystem Strategy at iManage. "Our partnership with Dialogica extends the value of the iManage platform by giving legal professionals direct, voice-driven access to their documents and knowledge, helping firms work more efficiently while maintaining the structure, control, and trust the profession demands."

"We're so pleased to have iManage as a partner in Dia's journey. We value our shared commitment to helping lawyers and other professionals unburden themselves from crushing administrative loads and manage their assets in a frictionless, secure fashion," said Austin Worrell, Co-Founder and CEO, Dialogica.

This news builds upon Dialogica's recent launch from stealth, supporting its mission to free lawyers from the rote work holding firms back and allowing them to focus on what they do best.

About Dialogica

Dialogica, Inc. is the company behind Dia, a secure amplified intelligence platform built to help law firms clear the clutter of daily practice while preserving the legal judgment, client trust, and confidentiality that define the profession. Designed for the operating realities of sophisticated firms, Dia works across existing systems to reduce repetitive, non-billable work and give lawyers more time for the counsel, strategy, analysis, and client service only they can provide. For more information, visit: dialogicaai.com.

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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SOURCE Dialogica, Inc.