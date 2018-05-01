DialogTech Announces New Genesys Integration at CX18

The integration enables companies using the Genesys Customer Experience Platform access to deep, real-time marketing analytics on callers. This helps businesses to deliver more personalized experiences, convert more callers to customers and increase marketing return on investment.

Early users of the integration, such as leading senior care and elder services provider Comfort Keepers, have achieved higher conversion rates and are successfully optimizing marketing spend.

"By connecting the powerful contact center management capabilities of Genesys with deep marketing insights on callers from DialogTech, our business is having more meaningful conversations with prospects and scheduling more in-home consultations," said Bryan Huber, global vice president of digital marketing for Comfort Keepers.

Using this powerful combination of technologies, businesses can, for the first time, connect all of their digital marketing activities with their contact center activities. Ultimately, the entire customer journey can be optimized based on what came before a call, how the agent handled a call and the outcome of a call.

The integration enables contact center agents to see the exact marketing channel, ad, search keywords and web pages that drove the call. They can then use that data to customize the conversation to each caller's exact needs, increasing customer win rates and reducing agent handle time.

Additionally, marketers and sales managers can now use DialogTech's AI-powered conversation analytics tools to see the lead quality score, caller disposition and final outcome of each call. This data is automatically integrated into other tools in a business's marketing stack to get a holistic view of the customer journey from click to call to close. These insights enable marketers to optimize spend for what drives the most customers, both online and offline.

"Because we now know everything that is happening in the contact center and we're able to link that back to our digital marketing platforms, we can make decisions on not only what drives more phone calls, but on what marketing drives the best calls with the best customer journey experience," said Huber.

The DialogTech integration for Pure Engage, Pure Connect and Pure Cloud is now available on the Genesys AppFoundry, a dedicated customer experience marketplace. To learn more about the specific features and benefits of DialogTech's integration, visit the AppFoundry listing here.

"We are proud to have our AppFoundry partners contribute to an exciting agenda at CX18 focused on helping organizations harness technologies that enable a highly responsive, predictive and fully contextual customer experience," said Jim Kraeutler, vice president of the Innovation Group at Genesys. "It's exciting to see App Foundry partners like DialogTech leveraging the Genesys Customer Experience Platform in creative ways to enable consumers to connect with businesses when and how they need to, and on their terms."

CX18 is an annual conference that gathers together the strongest ecosystem of solutions, customers, partners and technology pushing the boundaries and future of CX to provide the human touch in a digital world. Attendees will explore topics such as digital transformation, cloud customer experiences, customer journey management, hyper-personalization, predictive analytics, virtual reality and more. DialogTech will be demonstrating the new integration and answering questions from their booth in the pavilion area.

Join the conversation on social media at #CX18.

About DialogTech

DialogTech provides actionable marketing analytics for businesses that value inbound calls. Consistently recognized as the leader and pioneer in call analytics and optimization, DialogTech is the trusted voice management platform for Fortune 500 brands, agencies and fast-growing companies. From call attribution to conversation analytics to caller experience optimization, only DialogTech has everything marketers need to drive the conversations that drive revenue. For more information, visit dialogtech.com.

Media Contact

Louise Elliott

DialogTech

lelliott@dialogtech.com

312-278-9031

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dialogtech-announces-new-genesys-integration-at-cx18-300639686.html

SOURCE DialogTech

Related Links

http://www.dialogtech.com

