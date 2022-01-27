Dialogue with China | Is the sparkle of American education dimming in China?

BEIJING, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):

The sparkle of American education is dimming in China. For Chinese students, the U.S. was once their most preferred destination for studying abroad. However, according to an educational survey conducted by the data firm Statista between January and February 2021, the U.S. lost desirability in the recent five years. Instead, the U.K. and several Asian destinations attracted more Chinese students. What's behind this?