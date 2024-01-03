Dialogue with China | Traditional Chinese Culture Revives with Modern Expression

BEIJING, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China's Diplomacy in the New Era (chinadiplomacy.org.cn):

Just over a decade ago, Western culture was so popular in China that many believed that traditional Chinese culture would have little chance to come back. But over the past few years, there has been a real shift, with more and more Chinese embracing their traditional culture.

This episode of "Dialogue with China" explores how young Chinese are revitalizing traditional Chinese culture and redefining their heritage for the modern age. Witness the unique blend of tradition and modernity, where artists ingeniously combine latest technology with classical elements.

