Dialogue with China | Traditional Chinese Culture Revives with Modern Expression

03 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Just over a decade ago, Western culture was so popular in China that many believed that traditional Chinese culture would have little chance to come back. But over the past few years, there has been a real shift, with more and more Chinese embracing their traditional culture.

This episode of "Dialogue with China" explores how young Chinese are revitalizing traditional Chinese culture and redefining their heritage for the modern age. Witness the unique blend of tradition and modernity, where artists ingeniously combine latest technology with classical elements.

http://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/node_8027839.shtml

About Chinadiplomacy.org.cn: The website for China's Diplomacy in the New Era was jointly built by China Internet Information Center and China Institute of International Studies (Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy Studies Center). The website offers the latest news and information about Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy, as well as China's foreign affairs and diplomatic policies, in both Chinese and English.

