Dialpad Acquires TalkIQ to Bring Voice-Driven Artificial Intelligence to Business Communications

One trillion words are spoken every day on phone calls between U.S. businesses and their customers, and 92 percent of business and customer interactions still happen over the phone. By applying voice intelligence to all external and internal communications, Dialpad is enabling organizations to sell more effectively, conduct more efficient meetings, personalize the customer experience, and make smarter business decisions – automatically, in real-time, without installing new software.

"AI-driven voice analytics represents a massive untapped opportunity in communications and we're bringing it to life with TalkIQ's unmatched technology and engineering talent," said Craig Walker, Dialpad CEO. "With UberConference, we built a better virtual meeting; with Dialpad, we made a better business phone system. Now, with VoiceAI, we've built a smarter phone call. Real-time speech recognition and natural language processing open a range of new possibilities. We'll use this powerful combination to innovate features across our product suite to save time, unlock insights and help people have better conversations."

By leveraging Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and AI, VoiceAI enables teams to take a scientific approach to understanding and acting on conversations. It will power new features across all Dialpad products including Dialpad, Dialpad Call Center and UberConference. Dialpad VoiceAI was designed with security and privacy in mind, with administrator and user-level system controls easily accessible through the user interface, which allows users complete control over when and how they use VoiceAI features.

Initial capabilities include:

Real-time Call Transcription: Receive accurate, automatic transcriptions of any conversation in Dialpad, Dialpad Call Center or conference calls using UberConference – without latency.

Receive accurate, automatic transcriptions of any conversation in Dialpad, Dialpad Call Center or conference calls using UberConference – without latency. Smart Notes: Accelerate productivity by automatically taking meeting notes on any conversation. Action items, follow-ups and important moments are automatically captured and provided in a shareable summary at the end of each call to help everyone become more efficient.

Accelerate productivity by automatically taking meeting notes on any conversation. Action items, follow-ups and important moments are automatically captured and provided in a shareable summary at the end of each call to help everyone become more efficient. Real-time Sentiment Analysis (Dialpad Call Center): Identify positive and negative intent signals in client conversations and calculate customer satisfaction scores for 100 percent of calls. Assess account health, understand competition and glean customer insights on specific products, features and campaigns on a continual, per-call basis.

Identify positive and negative intent signals in client conversations and calculate customer satisfaction scores for 100 percent of calls. Assess account health, understand competition and glean customer insights on specific products, features and campaigns on a continual, per-call basis. Real-time Coaching: Enable sales and support teams to increase efficiency and decrease ramp time by providing real-time recommendations to representatives as conversations happen. VoiceAI delivers real-time feedback and recommended responses to customer questions, removing "I don't know" moments and helping sales and support representatives to respond to questions about pricing, new features and the competition. VoiceAI drives consistency across inbound and outbound communications while simultaneously equipping teams to be top performers.

Founded in 2014, as part of Atomic Labs, TalkIQ's original mission was to help sales teams uncover patterns and insights from customer calls. Today, TalkIQ CEO Dan O'Connell joins Dialpad as General Manager of VoiceAI and as a member of the company's board of directors. Rory O'Driscoll of Scale Venture Partners, TalkIQ's lead investor, also today joins Dialpad as a Board Observer.

"Voice interactions represent the world's last offline dataset," said Dan O'Connell, General Manager of VoiceAI at Dialpad. "By melding TalkIQ's speech recognition and natural language processing technology with Dialpad's leading messaging, conferencing and telephony platform, VoiceAI is the first technology to seamlessly capture and understand conversations with no latency; all within a user's individual control. Since everything we do is native to the Dialpad experience, we don't need customers to install new software or change behavior. Pick up the phone and we'll do our magic. I couldn't be more excited about the opportunities and roadmap ahead."

A beta version of Dialpad VoiceAI with Real-time Transcription, Real-time Sentiment Analysis and Smart Notes is available today as a free trial for existing Dialpad customers with paid subscription plans taking effect on July 1. For more information, please visit: https://www.dialpad.com/ent/voice-ai.

