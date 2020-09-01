Dialpad Acquires Video Conferencing Company Highfive

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad , the only cloud-native business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence (Vi™), announced today that it has acquired video conferencing company Highfive. Bringing together two best-in-class, "work from anywhere"-focused companies, the acquisition grows the Dialpad team and product portfolio, adding enhancements to video capabilities across the platform and increasing reliability and flexibility for dispersed teams.

According to a recent survey conducted by Pulse , 41% of IT, engineering, and customer success leaders say their teams will either regularly or usually work from home after the pandemic, with an additional 50% acknowledging there will be flexibility around remote work. Dialpad's acquisition of Highfive supports this new model, enabling true unified collaboration on a single communications platform. Leveraging Highfive's technology, Dialpad will bolster its capabilities to transform any home office, huddle room or office space into a smart meeting room experience that works seamlessly with existing hardware and SIP-enabled conferencing providers.

"Dialpad has always been grounded in the changing dynamic of how we work, and with the future of the office uncertain, companies of all sizes are looking for help with digital transformation strategies to adjust to all possible scenarios," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "Bringing on the team and technology from Highfive helps us deliver even greater call and meeting experiences, better business outcomes and improved ROI for our valued customers and partners worldwide."

Both Highfive and Dialpad have a rich history of disruption. Born in the cloud, Highfive was founded in 2012 as the first provider to reimagine meeting experiences for both remote and office workers. By leveraging the power of open-source WebRTC technology, Highfive was first to develop one-touch, browser-based HD-quality video conferencing services that require no IT intervention, pin codes or pass codes. As with Dialpad, users connect instantly, using any device and in any location.

"It was the perfect fit of culture and vision for our two companies, and we are thrilled to join the Dialpad family," said Joe Manuele, CEO at Highfive. "Driven by emerging use cases such as e-learning, virtual training, telemedicine and remote contact centers, Dialpad is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the growing video conferencing market, which could exceed $50 billion by 2026. We're excited about the opportunity to work together to build the only true end-to-end, cloud-based, unified communications solution combining telephony, contact center and video conferencing."

Dialpad is a flexible, mobile business communications platform unifying voice, SMS and video conferencing all in a single platform. Leveraging native voice intelligence that turns voice conversations into actionable data, combined with telephony and HD video, Dialpad offers companies of all sizes seamless voice and video conversations, no matter where users are located. Teams all over the world use Dialpad to keep people connected and productive.

"We are experiencing rapid growth with increased demand for cloud communications and flexible business phone systems for the work-from-anywhere era. Better together, adding Highfive to Dialpad allows us to expand our offerings by not only growing our team, tech and portfolio, but also by increasing our global footprint to reach more channel partners and international customers," added Walker.

"Dialpad's acquisition of Highfive makes perfect sense as businesses will have people working remotely for years to come," commented Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research. "COVID-19 mandated people work from home and, eventually, there will be a transition to work from anywhere, making video a mission-critical application. Highfive gives Dialpad a cloud-native, open video platform that brings together desktop conferencing with smart meeting room connectivity, as well as video interoperability with other SIP-enabled video platforms."

For more information, visit www.dialpad.com or www.highfive.com .

About Dialpad

Dialpad is one of the fastest-growing private companies in the "work from anywhere" era. A flexible, mobile business communications platform, Dialpad covers your phone system, conferencing and call center needs. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security and reliability, Dialpad is easy to deploy, integrate and scale and is powered by Voice Intelligence (Vi™) to make every call a smarter call. Today, more than 70,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank, and Work-Bench.

SOURCE Dialpad

Related Links

http://www.dialpad.com

