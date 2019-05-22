Dialpad Launches Dialpad Sell to Drive Productivity, Efficiency and Revenue Growth Across the Sales Organization

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad , the only business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence, today announced the launch of Dialpad Sell , a product designed specifically for sales teams to make calls from anywhere and understand those conversations like never before. In addition to providing seamless voice, video and messaging capabilities across every device, Dialpad Sell leverages the company's industry-leading Voice Intelligence (Vi™) tools to transcribe calls, track customer sentiment, provide suggestions to questions and analyze conversations — all in real-time. The product augments the in-call experience, while also providing the ability to search, share and learn from conversations post-call. Dialpad Sell is the first true real-time speech recognition product on the market.

Dialpad Sell offers customer and competitive insights via an easy-to-use platform that automatically syncs directly with a CRM, like Salesforce. Dialpad Sell also enables sales managers to coach representatives with in-call LiveCoach™, which provides immediate insights to help navigate new or difficult use cases and questions seamlessly. The platform significantly simplifies an organization's sales tech stack by delivering an all-in-one solution, making the user experience easier and the sales process smarter. Maximizing productivity is one of the biggest challenges sales teams face today, with salespeople using an average of 6 different tools at a time for prospecting and spending only one third of their day actually talking to potential leads. By combining conferencing, messaging, coaching and analytics into one tool, Dialpad Sell helps sales teams reach peak productivity throughout the entire sales cycle.

"Dialpad Sell is the perfect solution for sales teams who are looking to simplify their tech stack, close more deals and build better customer relationships," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "It reduces inefficiencies that come with juggling multiple standalone tools, helps reps reach peak productivity faster and allows them to drive smarter, more strategic conversations throughout the entire sales cycle. It also empowers sales leaders with the insights needed to provide better coaching, optimize processes and improve the bottom line."

Key product features include:

LiveCoach™ : In-call Voice Intelligence provides the support needed to drive conversations with confidence, shorten the sales cycle and close more deals, including:

: In-call Voice Intelligence provides the support needed to drive conversations with confidence, shorten the sales cycle and close more deals, including: Real-time recommendations: Sales reps have immediate access to information to improve objection handling, decrease employee ramp-time and improve the confidence of sales professionals.

Real-time sales coaching: Sales Managers can see a live feed of their team's active calls with updates noting the sentiment on each call as it happens. Managers can choose to listen in or watch a live transcript in order to message agents with coaching advice and guidance for a more impactful conversation.

: Post-call, salespeople and managers can access call transcripts, created in real-time, not hours post-call, to make immediate business decisions that impact sales effectiveness and revenue generation. Action items: Identify key call moments and action items through an easy-to-use interface that includes keyword searches and keyword trends over time.

Reporting and analytics: Managers have access to instant metrics, including call history analytics with a complete picture of call logs to gauge team performance.

Searchable call history: Managers can easily sort through calls to find good coaching moments and uncover valuable insights on rep performance, productivity, prospect needs and common objections.

Voicemail drop: Busy sales reps can pre-record voicemails to leave in a prospect's inbox, saving time and increasing productivity, thus allowing for business development representatives to improve their calls per day.

Additionally, Dialpad Sell offers call routing, power dialer, local presence, geographic routing and voice intelligence functionality on conference calls, all helping to elevate communications for organizations across industries.

"We are building a much more efficient and scalable sales team with the help of Dialpad Sell," said Keith Titus, CEO of MarketStar. "Historically, onboarding new sales reps has been time and resource intensive. Since implementing Dialpad Sell, we've been able to ramp employees in record time and get them on prospect calls faster. Our managers now have a simple way of staying on top of coaching and providing immediate feedback to their teams."

Dialpad Sell provides value for its customers due to its affordable price, lack of required hardware and proven benefit to users. It is the only voice intelligence powered business communications platform on the market, meaning users don't need any hardware or heavy IT to get started, and the program can be fully deployed in minutes. This makes it cost-effective and up to 35% less expensive than top competitors, with no additional costs for AI functionality.

All Dialpad Sell packages come with free UberConference Pro licenses. For more information and pricing information, please visit the Dialpad Sell website

About Dialpad

Dialpad's mission is to make business communications great. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with Talk, Meet, and Support all powered by Voice Intelligence. Today more than 58,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank, and Work-Bench. Visit dialpad.com for more.

SOURCE Dialpad

