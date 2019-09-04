Dialpad Launches HD Video and New AI Features on UberConference, Making Meetings Easier and More Productive

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad, the only cloud-native business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM), today announced the rollout of new features to UberConference, including automated notes, transcripts, and action items, together with crystal clear HD video conferencing. The updates allow PIN-free communication and collaboration to be even more effective and improve employee productivity and engagement.

"We believe that when you end a meeting, that's when the real work begins," said Dialpad CEO, Craig Walker. "By improving our products with Voice Intelligence, we offer the ability to immediately review actionable items and have clear steps to move forward, all on a high-quality video platform built to improve collaboration. Our mission is to empower workers to spend less time doing administrative tasks — like taking notes — and instead focus on live conversations and high-value work."

Vi uses natural language processing and speech recognition technology to analyze the conversation and deliver a detailed post-call transcript within minutes of the call ending. Users also receive an automated meeting summary to quickly assess the key takeaways and assignments, as well as search keywords and highlighted action items for ease of follow up. Together, this saves participants and businesses precious work time and dollars and enables more strategic work.

The easy-to-use video layout encourages and enables better collaboration with teammates or customers, no matter where participants are located. High-quality video and an intuitive user interface with clear visibility into who is talking and presenting at any time minimizes overtalking and interruptions. The simple interface also allows for one-click screen sharing to keep things moving. With more companies enabling remote or dispersed workforces, the need for connective solutions will continue to be critical for businesses of any size.

"From launch, UberConference has been about ease of use and making meetings fun. From a one-click login to unique and customizable hold music, including the original "I'm On Hold" and our recent campaign with Potbelly, to sentiment and searchable transcripts, UberConference continues to change the meeting game — before, during and post-call," added Walker.

Launched in 2012, UberConference is the world's easiest-to-use conferencing and collaboration service. With more than 2.5 million users, UberConference offers a fully-integrated conferencing solution without the traditional meeting pain points. Having no PINs or downloads required, UberConference provides a simple user interface for effortless meetings.

"The new UberConference Video interface is 'best in class.' We have been able to replace all our conferencing technologies with UberConference, which makes the user experience much simpler and saves us a lot of time and money," said Scott Golding, Senior Manager, Enterprise Solutions at Rayonier.

The industry standard-setting Vi comes free with every UberConference Business account, continuing Dialpad's tradition of disruptive pricing, and UberConference remains the only conference solution with a simple, all-inclusive model that doesn't charge by the minute.

