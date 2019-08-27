Dialpad Launches Online Partner Success Portal

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad, the only cloud-native business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence (Vi™), today announced the launch of a Partner Success Portal. The portal aims to provide seller and reseller partners with tools and resources that will enrich their knowledge of Dialpad products and enable them to sell more efficiently.

The partner portal was created to make doing business with Dialpad easier for partners by creating an online resource to track opportunities and accrued revenue, have access to sales and marketing materials, register deals, learn about available spiffs and promotions, and register for training, webinars, and Dialpad's certification program - all in one place.

"We are excited about Dialpad's new partner portal and the additional level of support it will offer Telarus and our partners," said Scott Forbush, Senior Vice President of Sales at Telarus.

With offices in San Francisco, Boston, New York, Chicago, Raleigh, Austin, Los Angeles, and Denver, Dialpad has channel partner representatives located strategically across the country to service and support a growing network of partners. The team provides training and access to demos, designed to help partners close deals. Dialpad is committed to providing channel partners with the tools that enable them to grow and act as an extension of Dialpad's inside sales team. In addition to Telarus, existing partners include Google, SHI, Softchoice Avant, Intelisys, CDW, and Sprint.

"Our partners are incredibly important to us, and we wanted to offer a resource with all the tools needed to enable them to grow and succeed in one easy to access location," said Mike Kane, Vice President of Worldwide Channel Sales at Dialpad. "We are excited for our partners to connect and engage through the portal and to continue to find ways to support and elevate one another."

Founded in 2011 with a goal of "Making Business Communications Great," Dialpad is the only Voice Intelligence-powered, cloud-native business communications provider available today. At its UCaaS core is Dialpad Talk, which includes cloud PBX functionality, video calling, group chat, messaging, and numerous off-the-shelf integrations. The full product suite includes Dialpad Talk, Dialpad Sell, Dialpad Support, and UberConference, all of which provide businesses with a modern, secure, and reliable communications platform to handle voice, video, messages, and meetings across all devices.

Additional information about the Dialpad Partner Program can be found at dialpad.com/partners or you can reach out directly to partners@dialpad.com .

About Dialpad

Dialpad's mission is to make business communications great. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with DialpadTalk, DialpadSell, DialpadSupport and UberConference, all powered by Voice Intelligence (Vi™). Today more than 60,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank, and Work-Bench.

Visit dialpad.com for more information.

SOURCE Dialpad

Related Links

http://www.dialpad.com

