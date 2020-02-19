Dialpad Launches Startup Program for VCs and Early-Stage Companies, Offers Future-Proof Software and Pricing to Grow with Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad, the only cloud-native business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM), today announced the launch of Dialpad for Startups, a program designed to support emerging companies with free and discounted seats of all Dialpad products.

Dialpad for Startups grew out of a need for companies to build and scale their business on a solid foundation of the right tools. By utilizing the Dialpad platform, the basics of communication are covered, allowing for seamless and reliable talk, text, and video to leverage and expand connections. The program is targeted to support both emerging companies and the venture capital firms that advise them.

"As advisors, we always seek to offer our portfolio companies value any way we can," said Wesley Chan, General Partner at Felicis Ventures. "That can be in funding, but it can also be by making them aware of programs like Dialpad for Startups, which offers a reliable, scalable phone and conferencing system—all without breaking the bank."

Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability, and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with Dialpad Talk, Support, Sell, and UberConference. All products are powered by Voice Intelligence (Vi™), Dialpad's proprietary technology that helps companies unlock conversation insights, improve productivity, and drive better performance across teams - all in real time.

"I know from experience that there are so many growing pains with building and scaling a company, and it has always been my belief that your communications tools should not be one of them," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "Dialpad for Startups supports entrepreneurs and VC advisors by offering a low risk, high reward business phone system, all with the bonus of Voice Intelligence to future-proof and support business growth for maximum success."

As businesses grow, Dialpad's program grows along with them with tiered pricing by size. Packages start as free and continue with heavy discounts as companies grow, never reaching full price. Plus, video conferencing with UberConference is always free. To qualify, startups will need to have raised up to and including a Series A. More information can be found at dialpad.com/startups.

"Dialpad for Startups has helped increase our professionalism by providing us with a main company number on our site and a phone system that integrates with our existing systems—all for next to nothing," added Daryl Allen, Director of Finance at Gremlin. "We are a startup with big growth goals, and we appreciate having a solid communication platform to support our distributed workforce."

About Dialpad

Dialpad is a business phone system with a mission to make business communications great. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability, and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with DialpadTalk, DialpadSell, DialpadSupport and UberConference, all powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM). Today more than 62,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank, and Work-Bench.

Visit www.dialpad.com/startups for more information.

