Dialpad Named a Visionary in Gartner's 2019 Magic Quadrant Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad , the only cloud-native business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM), today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries quadrant of the 2019 Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide. The report evaluates companies in each industry and is based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"At Dialpad, we are constantly innovating to help customers get the most value from communications by increasing productivity and efficiency. In a market that's continuously changing, we are honored to be recognized for our completeness of vision and ability to execute. We believe it validates that we're bringing forward-thinking technology as part of the overall digital transformation movement for both our customers and within the broader marketplace," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad.

Founded in 2011 with a goal of "Making Business Communications Great," Dialpad is the only Voice Intelligence-powered, cloud-native business communications provider in the market. At its UCaaS core is Dialpad Talk, which includes cloud PBX functionality, video calling, group chat, messaging, and numerous off-the-shelf integrations. The full product suite includes Dialpad Talk, Dialpad Sell, Dialpad Support and UberConference, all of which provide businesses with a modern, secure and reliable communications platform to handle voice, video, messages and meetings across all devices.

In 2018, Dialpad acquired TalkIQ, a leader in real-time speech recognition and artificial intelligence. By combining TalkIQ's real-time speech recognition and natural language processing technologies with Dialpad's leading communications solutions, and with the recent launch of Dialpad Sell, Dialpad provides the first true live, in-call speech recognition product on the market.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Unified Communications as a Service, Worldwide", by Daniel O'Connell, Megan Fernandez, Rafael Benitez, Christopher Trueman, Sebastian Hernandez, 30 July 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Dialpad's mission is to make business communications great. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with DialpadTalk, DialpadSell, DialpadSupport and UberConference, all powered by Voice Intelligence (ViTM). Today more than 60,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank, and Work-Bench.

