Dialysis disposable devices market to grow at a CAGR of 6.42% from 2022 to 2027: Driven by the rising prevalence of chronic kidney disease(CKD) - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The dialysis disposable devices market size is estimated to increase by USD 2,234.03 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 6.42%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The rising prevalence of Chronic Kidney disease (CKD) is notably driving the dialysis disposable devices market growth. Sedentary lifestyles can increase the risk of various diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and kidney disorders. These conditions can lead to an increased demand for dialysis disposable devices, such as hemodialysis catheters, which is driving the growth of the global dialysis disposable devices market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Dialysis Disposable Devices Market 2023-2027

What`s New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Analysis

The dialysis disposable devices market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 14 vendors listed Below –

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

B. Braun SE

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Dialife SA

FARMASOL Medical Products Ind. and Trd. Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd.

JMS Co. Ltd.

Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd.

MEDTECH DEVICES

Medtronic Plc

Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America , which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the high prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and the rise in kidney failure cases . In addition, the rise in the aging population, growth in the number of patients with diabetes, and the rise in healthcare spending to improve the infrastructure of healthcare facilities.

is estimated to contribute to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the . In addition, the rise in the aging population, growth in the number of patients with diabetes, and the rise in healthcare spending to improve the infrastructure of healthcare facilities. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including those manufacturing dialysis disposable devices. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. Also, as online channels were active even during the pandemic, there was an increased demand for dialysis disposable devices. However, in 2021, as dialysis is an emergency medical procedure, it was conducted during lockdowns to maintain safety.

Related Reports:

Laboratory Shaker Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The laboratory shaker market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 611.28 million. The increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of laboratory shakers may impede the market growth.

Diagnostic Wearable Medical Devices Market by Application, Device, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The diagnostic wearable medical devices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7,333.3 million. One of the key factors driving growth in the diagnostic wearable medical devices market is the growing demand for early diagnosis and preventive medicine.

What are the key data covered in this dialysis disposable devices market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the dialysis disposable devices market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the dialysis disposable devices market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the dialysis disposable devices market across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of dialysis disposable devices market vendors

Dialysis Disposable Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2234.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled AngioDynamics Inc., Argon Medical Devices Inc., Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Dialife SA, FARMASOL Medical Products Ind. and Trd. Co., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., Lepu Medical Technology Beijing Co. Ltd., MEDTECH DEVICES, Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Poly Medicure Ltd., Serumwerk Bernburg AG, Trivitron Healthcare, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

B. Braun SE

Becton Dickinson and Co.

