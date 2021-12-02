Dialysis Disposable Devices Market to Grow by USD 1.62 bn | AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and Baxter International Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Market Dynamics

Factors such as rising prevalence of CKD and untapped opportunities in emerging countries will be key in driving the growth of the dialysis disposable devices market. However, the risk and complications associated with dialysis disposables and the high price associated with the implementation of dialysis disposal will restrict the market growth.

Company Profiles

The dialysis disposable devices market report offers major insights on key vendors, including AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, JMS Co.Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Trivitron Healthcare.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the dialysis disposable devices market report analyzes, assesses, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. A few of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the last few years, growth strategies, new product launches, product innovations, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Subscribe to Technavio's "Lite Plan" for USD 3000 annually to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, home care, and ambulatory care centers. The hospitals and clinics segment is expected to contribute the highest share of the market.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. Asia will have the largest share of the market.

For more information about the contribution of each segment, View Our Free Sample

Regional Analysis

This market forecast report by Technavio provides comprehensive information on competitive intelligence, marketing gaps, and regional opportunities to support vendors in creating efficient business plans. According to our analysis, 36% of the market's growth is expected to originate from Asia during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key countries for the dialysis disposable devices market in Asia. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The market will be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of CKD in the region.

Related Reports

Hysterometers Market: The hysterometers market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others), type (disposable hysterometer and reusable hysterometer), and geography ( Europe , North America , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

The hysterometers market has been segmented by end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others), type (disposable hysterometer and reusable hysterometer), and geography ( , , , and ROW). External Nasal Dilator Market: The external nasal dilator market has been segmented by end-user (adults and pediatrics), application (nasal congestion, snoring, and others), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW). Download Free Sample Report

Dialysis Disposable Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Asia at 36% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AngioDynamics Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, JMS Co.Ltd., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Trivitron Healthcare Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio