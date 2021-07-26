Dialysis Market Size to Reach USD 129,756.8 Million by 2028 at CAGR 4.7% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dialysis Market is Segmented by Type (Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis), Product & Service (Equipment, Consumables, Drugs, and Services), and End User (In-center Dialysis and Home Dialysis). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2020 to 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global dialysis market size was valued at USD 91,205.0 Million in 2020 and is estimated to reach USD 129,756.8 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Major factors driving the growth of the dialysis market are:

The rise in the number of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients is expected to drive the dialysis market. Dialysis is a preferred technique over kidney transplantation, which is expected to further boost the dialysis market growth.

An increase in the geriatric population, increase in healthcare expenditure, and growth in disposable income are other secondary factors that might influence the Dialysis market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE DIALYSIS MARKET

The increase in the number of ESRD patients across the globe is expected to drive the growth of the dialysis market. There is a consistent increase in the number of ESRD patients due to growing alcohol consumption, increasing rates of hypertension, blood pressure problems, and the geriatric population. Dialysis is the most preferred mode of treating kidney diseases. Thus the increase in the number of end-stage renal diseases is expected to propel the market growth.

Furthermore, the trend of ESRD patients opting for Dialysis treatment at home has led to governments in numerous countries providing cost-effective payment options for the patients, This in turn is expected to boost the dialysis market growth. Home hemodialysis (HHD) allows you to carry out your dialysis treatment in the comfort of your own home. This gives patients the freedom to choose a dialysis schedule, helping them feel more in control of both their treatment and their time.

DIALYSIS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the hemodialysis segment is the major contributor toward the dialysis market growth. This is owing to the market's maturity and the fact that it is the preferred method of treatment among healthcare experts and ESRD patients.

Based on product, the services segment was the highest contributor toward market growth in 2020. Factors contributing to the services segment's dominance include an increase in the number of treatment centers and the expansion of home-based services.

Because of the high incidence of diabetes and hypertension, the availability of high disposable income, and the high adoption rate of technologically sophisticated products, North America is dominated by the highest market share. However, on the other hand, the Asia Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2028.

Major Key Companies in the Dialysis Industry

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International Inc.

Nipro Corporation

B Braun Melsungen Ag

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Becton, Dickinson And Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

Angiodynamics Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Davita

Diaverum Deutschland Gmbh.

