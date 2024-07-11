Dialysis Patient Citizens Announces First-in-the-Nation Kidney Disease Training Curriculum for Community Health Workers

Registration is now open for community health workers to sign up for the CHW Chronic Kidney Disease Training through the Illinois Public Health Association

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC), the nation's largest non-profit advocacy organization for dialysis patients and their families, is announcing a first-in-the-nation kidney disease training curriculum for community health workers. The training will help community health workers educate their communities about kidney disease and help people at risk for kidney failure learn how to take care of their health and slow the progression of the disease.

"Community health workers are an untapped resource in the fight against kidney disease," said Andrew Conkling, President, Dialysis Patient Citizens Board of Directors. "DPC believes strongly that providing this workforce with training in kidney failure can dramatically reduce and slow the progression of kidney disease. This training will empower individuals to better care for their health, learn about treatment options and provide family members with the knowledge needed to support their loved ones. DPC is proud to have spearheaded this initiative."

"Research shows that between 40 percent and 60 percent of dialysis starts in an unplanned or emergency situation," said Elizabeth Lively, Chair, Illinois Kidney Care Alliance CHW Task Force and DPC staff member. "We believe that by providing kidney disease training to community health workers we can reduce the number of emergency dialysis cases and provide patients with the knowledge to understand their treatment options."

DPC led a 14-person task force from the Illinois Kidney Care Alliance that developed model job descriptions for CHWs, training objectives and a curriculum outline. Key curriculum development partners include the Illinois Public Health Association, The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, University of Illinois Aging & Diversity Laboratory, National Kidney Foundation, Baxter Black K.A.R.E and the HAP Foundation.

The curriculum consists of six self-paced online modules:

Your Kidney and You

Chronic Kidney Disease Awareness

Self-care for Kidney Health

Disparities and Kidney Disease

Diagnosis and Treatment

Coping with Diagnosis, Trauma, and Grief

The course is completed by attending a two-hour, in-person training session. The first training cohort is open between July 22 and August 16, 2024. All six modules must be completed during this time frame. The final two-hour in-person session is being held at the IPHA Community Health Worker Summit on August 21 in Springfield, IL. To learn more, visit: https://ipha.com/professional-development/community-health-worker-summit

Dialysis Patient Citizens : With more than 35,000 patient members, Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC) is working to improve the quality of life for all dialysis patients through education and advocacy. We are a nationwide, non-profit, patient-led organization with membership open only to dialysis and pre-dialysis patients and their families. Our policies and our mission are guided solely by our membership.

Illinois Kidney Care Alliance : a coalition of organizations, community groups and advocates, health professionals, and businesses from across Illinois banding together to ensure that patients' needs come first. The IKCA CHW Task force members include Dialysis Patient Citizens (lead). the Illinois Public Health Association, National Kidney Foundation of Illinois, University of Illinois Aging & Diversity Laboratory, Alivio Medical Center, DaVita, Fresenius Medical Care, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network, Illinois Community Health Workers Association, Qsource ESRD Network 10 & 12 and the Rush University Medical Center Kidney Transplant Program.

