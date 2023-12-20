Dialysis Patient Citizens Applauds New Legislation Restoring Protections for Dialysis Patients

News provided by

Dialysis Patient Citizens

20 Dec, 2023, 12:04 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC), the leading advocacy organization for dialysis patients nationwide, today released the following statement applauding the introduction of the Restore Protections for Dialysis Patients Act by Representatives Mike Kelly (R-PA), Yvette Clark (D-NY), Neal Dunn (R-FL), Danny Davis (D-IL), John Joyce (R-PA), and Raul Ruiz (D-CA) to restore access to critical health insurance coverage for patients who choose it.

"We applaud Representatives Kelly, Clark, Dunn, Davis, Joyce, and Ruiz for standing with dialysis patients by introducing this critical legislation," said DPC Board President Andrew Conkling. "For decades, many patients have relied on the ability to maintain their full employer-provided insurance coverage for 30 months after being diagnosed with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), as this gave them consistency and stability in the early days of treatment. Yet the Supreme Court's ruling in Marietta Memorial Hospital v. Davita muddies the waters and could force many patients to deal with the hassle of changing insurance while also adjusting to life on dialysis. This bill will clarify the law to preserve patient choice, encourage providers to properly treat kidney disease in the critical early stages, and prevent discrimination against a vulnerable group of patients."

Background

The law has long allowed ESRD patients to remain on employer-sponsored health coverage for 30 months following their diagnosis, a fair period of time before transitioning to Medicare as their primary insurance provider. However, in Marietta Memorial Hospital v. Davita, the Supreme Court ruled that employers and insurers can impose low rates for dialysis or use other benefit limitations forcing patients to drop coverage and switch to Medicare prematurely.

This upended an interpretation of existing law which stood for 40 years, wherein employers understood the law to prohibit limitations specific to dialysis treatments. Employer-sponsored plans hold enormous importance for many patients and their families, often offering more comprehensive care options not covered by Medicare.

Media contact: Hannah Bracamonte, [email protected]

SOURCE Dialysis Patient Citizens

Also from this source

Dialysis Patient Citizens Responds to Disappointing Final CMS Rule That Will Harm Patient Healthcare

Dialysis Patient Citizens Responds to Disappointing Final CMS Rule That Will Harm Patient Healthcare

Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC), the nation's largest patient-led, non-profit advocacy group for dialysis patients, released the following statement...
Dialysis Patient Citizens Statement on New CMS Rule That Would Harm Patient Access to Care

Dialysis Patient Citizens Statement on New CMS Rule That Would Harm Patient Access to Care

Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC), the nation's largest dialysis patient advocacy organization, released the following statement regarding a new rule...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.