Dialysis Patient Citizens Issues Statement on Passing of Congressman Donald Payne Jr.

Rep. Payne Received Dialysis Treatment and Supported DPC Advocacy Efforts

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC) Board President Andrew Conkling issued the following statement on the passing of Rep. Donald Payne Jr. (D-NJ). Rep. Payne received dialysis treatment, advocated for better care and insurance coverage for dialysis patients, and spoke at a DPC advocacy event in Washington, DC.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Congressman Payne, who was a true friend to Dialysis Patient Citizens and a tireless advocate for dialysis patients across the country," said DPC Board President Andrew Conkling. "Despite his ongoing health challenges, including end-stage renal disease (ESRD), Congressman Payne made the time and effort to fight for dialysis patients like himself. He understood the health and financial challenges ESRD patients face, and used his personal experience to educate others in Congress and push for policies that would improve the lives of countless individuals. All of us at DPC are eternally grateful for his friendship, advocacy, and public service. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and all who had the pleasure of knowing him."

DPC is the leading advocacy organization for dialysis patients nationwide. For more information about DPC, click here .

SOURCE Dialysis Patient Citizens