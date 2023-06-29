Dialysis Patient Citizens Statement on New CMS Rule That Would Harm Patient Access to Care

News provided by

Dialysis Patient Citizens

29 Jun, 2023, 19:59 ET

WASHINGTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialysis Patient Citizens (DPC), the nation's largest dialysis patient advocacy organization, released the following statement regarding a new rule proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) that would only increase reimbursement for dialysis treatments by 1.6% in calendar year 2024, while also falling short in funding access to new therapies.

"This proposed rule sends a clear and unfortunate message that CMS does not prioritize access to care for kidney disease patients like me," said Andrew Conkling, DPC's Board Chair and a lifelong kidney patient. "Dialysis patients are already some of the most vulnerable Americans, and with some of the largest health disparities.  This rule threatens to widen that gap, as it fails to acknowledge the growing workforce shortages already burdening the dialysis treatment community, while withholding funds that are critical to keep pace with growing wages.  This policy will undoubtedly lead to reduced staffing and even more facility closures that dialysis patients rely on for life-sustaining care.  Even the new dollars that were added to cover breakthrough therapies, fall short of ensuring patient access.  On behalf of all kidney patients, DPC urges CMS to reverse course and properly support patient access to dialysis and new therapies."

