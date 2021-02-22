Dialyze Direct Appoints Stuart Paul as Chief Commercial Officer

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialyze Direct is pleased to announce the appointment of Stuart Paul as Chief Commercial Officer. Stuart has 25 years of experience in healthcare, with substantial experience managing private and public companies in the renal space.

Previously, Mr. Paul was Corporate Vice President at Abbott Laboratories, a global health care products leader, where he led a $700 million diagnostics business and had responsibility for integrating acquisitions, R&D, manufacturing, and commercial operations. He also served as General Manager at Quest Diagnostics, a global provider of diagnostic testing and information services. Mr. Paul headed Quest's $1.4 billion East regional division of the USA, and was responsible for managing all laboratory testing, patient services, logistics and commercial operations.

Mr. Paul also held several key senior operating positions at Gambro AB, a $2 billion global dialysis product and services company, and was part of the executive and private equity team that achieved a strategic exit and $4.3 billion sale of the company to Baxter International. While at Gambro, Mr. Paul was responsible for running and scaling a variety of businesses as Region President, including its $550 million of Asia-Pacific and Americas businesses, which he brought to new levels of revenue and profitability. He served as CEO of Rockwell Medical, a publicly traded company that focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for anemia and chronic kidney disease. Mr. Paul received his MBA from Northwestern University with a concentration in Hospital & Health Services Management and his BA in Chemistry from Duke University.

Mr. Paul's focus will be on Dialyze Direct's commercial opportunities, including in the areas of sales and business development, provider relationships, payor relationships, marketing, and enhancing core value propositions. "Stuart's proven operating experience in high-growth renal care, with a successful track record of executing commercialization strategies will be an instrumental addition to our leadership team, as we bolster Dialyze Direct's presence around the country, serving our growing patient-base," said Henry Kauftheil, Dialyze Direct's Chairman. "We look forward to working closely with Stuart and leveraging his commercial and operational expertise."

"I initially joined Dialyze Direct in a consultative capacity and quickly realized how well-positioned the company is for both explosive and profitable growth in providing home-based hemodialysis in the SNF and home markets," said Stuart Paul. "I was impressed how the team managed through two significant waves of Covid-19 in nursing homes during 2020, and still achieved historically high patient census growth and treatment levels for the year. From my prior experience in dialysis companies, I suspected Dialyze Direct's unique model significantly improves patient outcomes and recovery times, as well as reduces hospitalizations and costs. I am honored to now join Dialyze Direct as Chief Commercial Officer and to guide its commercial expansion as the US market leader in providing a safer, gentler and overall better home-hemodialysis treatment experience for geriatric patients in skilled nursing and home-care environments."

About Dialyze Direct:

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company, pioneering breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. Dialyze Direct has created a staff assisted home hemodialysis model resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes and quality of life while substantially decreasing costs for payors. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct works with the world's leading nephrology talent to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct has operations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Texas and is in the process of launching operations in additional states.

