Dialyze Direct Expands Dialysis Services into Indiana

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS) landmark announcement of the launch of the Advancing American Kidney Health initiative, which includes an industry-wide push towards greater use of home dialysis, Dialyze Direct is excited to announce the official expansion of its innovative home dialysis care model to the state of Indiana. Dialyze began its rollout in Indiana of its next-generation home dialysis services focusing on medically complex geriatric patients in skilled nursing facilities across the state. This expansion follows Dialyze Direct's announcement of agreements with leading national skilled nursing facility operators HCR ManorCare and Signature Healthcare to bring Dialyze Direct's home dialysis services to a number of their facilities.

"Expanding our compassionate care model into Indiana will enable more patients to experience the improved outcomes and shift in quality of life associated with our advanced home dialysis therapy," said Josh Rothenberg, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Dialyze Direct. "As Dialyze Direct continues to rapidly expand across the United States, we are excited to see our breakthrough outcomes drive reduced costs for nursing homes, insurance payors and hospitals, lessening the burden of kidney disease on the healthcare system."

Dialyze Direct provides comprehensive, turn-key home dialysis solutions that allow patients with end-stage renal disease (ESRD) to receive patient-centric home hemodialysis treatment without leaving their skilled nursing facilities. Dialyze Direct's team of physicians, nurses, technicians, renal dietitians and social workers implement personalized plans of care in coordination with a patient's primary medical team. This five-day treatment plan (pursuant to physicians' orders) consists of protocols and procedures specifically designed for geriatric dialysis patients, including tackling their unique fluid management challenges, which results in increased overall patient health and reduced hospitalizations. Dialyze Direct's care model significantly reduces recovery time following dialysis treatments and eliminates the burden of transportation to dialysis clinics, thereby improving patients' quality of life.

"Dialyze Direct embarked on a mission to revitalize dialysis care through patient-centered home dialysis, and we are looking forward to bringing this substantial shift in patient care to Indiana," said Henry Kauftheil, Chairman and Co-Founder of Dialyze Direct. "The federal government's recent recognition of the benefits and cost-savings of home dialysis care and the bold new initiative it launched to drive the dialysis industry toward this modality provides a strengthened platform for us to address the complex needs of geriatric dialysis patients, which represent 46% of all dialysis patients. We are grateful to work with the local communities in Indiana to achieve that mission together."

"Partnering with Dialyze Direct allows us to provide our patients with the unique amenity of an in-home dialysis experience customized specifically for their medical needs, without having to leave the nursing home," Brian G. Barrish, Principal, Generations Healthcare Network said. "In addition to experiencing improved healthcare outcomes, patients have more time for rehabilitation and social activities, which combines to create a significant stride in quality of life for our dialysis patients."

Indiana marks the 8th state in which Dialyze Direct is operational, with expansion underway in five additional states.

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company, pioneering breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. Dialyze Direct has created a staff-assisted home hemodialysis model resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes and quality of life while substantially decreasing costs for payors. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct works with the world's leading nephrology talent to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct has operations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, and is in the process of launching operations in an additional five states.

SOURCE Dialyze Direct, LLC

Related Links

http://www.dialyzedirect.com

