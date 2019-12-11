Dialyze Direct Expands to Five Additional Skilled Nursing Facilities in Indiana

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec.11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialyze Direct, a leading kidney care innovation company, today announced the expansion of their next-generation home dialysis services to five additional skilled nursing facilities (SNF) across the state of Indiana. This comes in the midst of a year of rapid expansion within the Midwest, beginning with the acquisition of Affiliated Dialysis earlier this year.

Dialyze Direct has experienced tremendous demand in the Midwest for its proprietary outcome-driven dialysis model due to the recent implementation of the new Patient Driven Payment Model (PDPM). Under this new rule, reimbursement to SNFs has shifted from a focus on volume of services provided to a focus on patient characteristics, in which SNFs can increase reimbursement by taking on residents with more complex health needs, such as dialysis patients. By partnering with Dialyze Direct, SNFs now have the ability to take on this complex group of patients with relative ease and gain a powerful advantage in maximizing facility performance and reimbursement while compassionately providing superior care.

Included in this expansion are: South Shores Health & Rehabilitation, Auburn Village, ManorCare Assisted Living of Summer Trace, ManorCare Health Services-Indy South, Signature HealthCARE at Terre Haute, Signature Healthcare at Newburgh, Signature Healthcare of Fort Wayne. This adds to the more than 100 facilities across the country in which Dialyze Direct is already operational.

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company, pioneering breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. Dialyze Direct has created a staff-assisted home hemodialysis model resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes and quality of life while substantially decreasing costs for payors. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct works with the world's leading nephrology talent to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct has operations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, and is in the process of launching operations in an additional four states.

