Dialyze Direct Partners with Arbor Research Collaborative for Health to Assess Dialysis Practices and Outcomes Among Elderly Versus Younger Patients

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialyze Direct, a leading kidney care innovation company specializing in advancements in home dialysis, today announced a collaboration with Arbor Research Collaborative for Health (Arbor Research) to conduct a study comparing the dialysis treatments of geriatric patients to younger patients. The new study is intended to serve as an update to Arbor Research's previous 2011 Dialysis Outcomes and Practice Patterns (DOPPS) study, "Clinical Practices and Outcomes in Elderly Hemodialysis Patients: Results from the Dialysis Outcomes and Practice Patterns Study," published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Demand for hemodialysis among elderly patients is increasing worldwide. The clinical care of this group is complex and challenging, yet there is little consensus within the nephrology community on how to best manage these high-risk patients. Studies such as this serve to inform clinical practice decisions.

The study, expected to be submitted for publication in Q1 2020, will describe and compare hemodialysis treatment practices for end-stage renal disease (ESRD) in the elderly (compared to other age groups), survival and quality of life, and evaluate whether dialysis prescription for the elderly differs from that of younger patients. A comparison of these same outcomes will also be carried out among patients living in a nursing home, assisted living, or other institution versus those living in a more traditional home. The study will include data gathered between the years of 2009 and 2018 from 19 different countries.

Dialyze Direct is currently operational in nine states, and serves as the largest home hemodialysis provider in nursing homes in the country. As the population ages globally, in-home care will become increasingly important, especially for those with ESRD. Dialyze Direct is not only working to meet that rising tide, but is also committed to expanding its compassionate care model that allows patients to live happier, healthier, more full lives.

About Dialyze Direct

Dialyze Direct is a leading kidney care innovation company, pioneering breakthrough solutions for patients suffering from kidney disease. Dialyze Direct has created a staff-assisted home hemodialysis model resulting in significantly improved patient outcomes and quality of life while substantially decreasing costs for payors. With a mission to build the next generation of kidney care, Dialyze Direct works with the world's leading nephrology talent to develop new methods and technology to evolve the treatment options nephrologists have at their disposal. Dialyze Direct has operations in Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas, and is in the process of launching operations in an additional four states.

About Arbor Research Collaborative for Health

Arbor Research Collaborative for Health is committed to improving patient care through research that shapes medical policies and practice. Arbor Research conducts major studies in epidemiology and public health and provides expertise to assist others in this shared mission. We collaborate closely with faculty and researchers from other major research organizations in the United States and around the world on new discoveries that affect clinical practice, policy development, and medical payment systems. Since 1997, we have engaged in national and international health outcomes research related to chronic disease and end-stage organ failure. Formerly known as the University Renal Research and Education Association (URREA), Arbor Research is a not-for-profit research organization based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

