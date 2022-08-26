Dialyzer Market Recorded a 6.40% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Evolving Opportunities with Asahi Kasei Corp. & B. Braun Melsungen AG - Technavio

Dialyzer Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our dialyzer market report covers the following areas:

Dialyzer Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers - The growing prevalence of renal disorder, advances in technology and design of dialyzers & low preference for kidney transplantations will offer immense growth opportunities.

The growing prevalence of renal disorder, advances in technology and design of dialyzers & low preference for kidney transplantations will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges - The growing threat from PD, reimbursement cuts for dialysis techniques globally & stringent regulatory policies will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The growing threat from PD, reimbursement cuts for dialysis techniques globally & stringent regulatory policies will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Dialyzer Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

High-flux Dialyzer



Low-flux Dialyzer

End-user

In-center Dialysis



Home Dialysis

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

Revenue Generating Segment

The dialyzer market share growth by the high-flux dialyzers segment will be significant during the forecast period.

will be significant during the forecast period. The high-flux dialyzers segment had dominated the global dialyzer market owing to its first-mover advantage.

Also, the advantages associated with the use of high-flux dialyzers will drive market growth. For instance, high-flux dialyzers act quickly by removing the fluids during dialysis. Further, a higher amount of blood and dialysate flows are used in this technique. With high-flux dialyzers, substantial improvements in dialysis efficiency can be achieved when the blood flow increases.

Regional Highlights

35% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The US is the key market for the dialyzer market in North America . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The presence of established medical facilities and the increasing healthcare spending by individuals will facilitate the dialyzer market growth in North America over the forecast period.



Dialyzer Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist dialyzer market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the dialyzer market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the dialyzer market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of dialyzer market vendors

The competitive scenario provided in the Dialyzer Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Dialyzer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.36 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.40 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, France, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Asahi Kasei Corp., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA, JMS Co.Ltd., Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Nipro Corp., and Toray Industries Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare Equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 High-flux dialyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: High-flux dialyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: High-flux dialyzer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Low-flux dialyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Low-flux dialyzer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Low-flux dialyzer - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 In-center dialysis

7.2 Home dialysis

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

8.2 Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.7 Key leading countries

8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Asahi Kasei Corp.

11.4 B . Braun Melsungen AG

11.5 Baxter International Inc.

11.6 Fresenius Medical Care AG and Co. KGaA

11.7 JMS Co.Ltd.

11.8 Kawasumi Laboratories Inc.

11.9 Medtronic Plc

11.10 Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

11.11 Nipro Corp.

11.12 Toray Industries Inc.

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

12.4 List of abbreviations

