Diamanti Names Chris Hickey CEO

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamanti, the company that streamlines Kubernetes applications and data management for global enterprises, today announced the appointment of technology veteran Chris Hickey as chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Hickey will tap into his extensive experience growing companies and driving sales to spearhead Diamanti's go-to-market strategy. He joins from Quark Software, where he has served as CEO since January 2019.

"I couldn't be more thrilled to join Diamanti, particularly considering the huge market opportunity we see for Kubernetes and the hybrid cloud thanks to the strength and completeness of Diamanti's technology offerings," Hickey said. "As Kubernetes adoption accelerates, more and more businesses find themselves in need of solutions to manage their applications and data at scale. The innovation Diamanti continues to showcase made it an easy decision to join. I'm ready to help our customers modernize their infrastructure, so they are prepared for whatever the constantly changing business landscape throws at them next."

Before his time at Quark, Hickey spent two years as CEO at the cloud-based data services firm RingLead, where he helped increase the company's valuation by 5x. Before that, he spent three years at Teq, where he rose to president and helped grow the company's revenue by 45%. Before that, Hickey was president and founder of Total Defense, which he grew from startup to profitability in one year, ultimately increasing profitability by 400%. He spent 13 years at CA Technologies earlier in his career, rising to senior vice president and general manager for storage and security. Hickey has a BS in Technology with a concentration in Marketing from Central Connecticut State University.

About Diamanti

Diamanti is solving the challenge of container-based hybrid clouds with the best enterprise-optimized platform for managing Kubernetes applications and data. Diamanti's Kubernetes platform enables enterprises to adopt and expand Kubernetes on-premises rapidly and in the cloud, with security, high availability, and resilience built-in. For more information, visit www.diamanti.com or follow @DiamantiCom .

