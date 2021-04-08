Diameter Health Appoints James P. Bradley to Chair Board of Directors

FARMINGTON, Conn., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diameter Health , a fast-growing leader in health data interoperability and optimization, today announced that it has appointed highly accomplished and experienced senior executive James P. Bradley as chair of its board of directors. This announcement comes on the heels of the company's Series B funding announcement and further validates Diameter Health as becoming the gold standard for accelerating clinical data interoperability across healthcare enterprises.

Mr. Bradley is a noted technologist, executive, entrepreneur, and board leader, whose career spans across the healthcare industry, including high-profile roles at respected companies and organizations, partnering with the federal government on key health initiatives and founding groundbreaking healthcare startups.

Previously, Bradley served as chief information officer of UnitedHealthcare, chief technology strategy officer at McKesson Corporation, chair at the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), the University of Minnesota Medical Center and the national Health Data Consortium. He founded and led companies such as Abaton.com and RxHub (now Surescripts), in addition to serving as a board member and chair of companies including Apixio, ABILITY Network and Wellpartner, which had exits that benefited all stakeholders.

Diameter Health has built a strong reputation for normalizing clinical data and transforming it into a valuable strategic asset. The company's leading FHIR-enabled Fusion engine is helping healthcare organizations leverage digital data to advance their financial, operational and clinical outcomes. Clients include large health plans, leading health information exchanges, the Veterans Administration, state governments, health IT vendors as well as life insurance companies.

"Jim is known for joining transformative companies in the health information technology space and helping them revolutionize the industry and accelerate improved health outcomes. We are thrilled to add him to our experienced leadership team that is dedicated to solving the digital priorities facing leading healthcare organizations," said Eric Rosow, chief executive officer, Diameter Health. "Jim's deep experience across the industry and success in guiding startups will prove invaluable to Diameter Health as we execute our strategic growth objectives and continue breaking barriers by establishing the gold standard for clinical data optimization for the industry."

"Throughout my career I have watched large health organizations stumble when trying to build enterprise data strategies and leverage multi-source clinical data to drive business outcomes," said Bradley. I believe Diameter Health will transform the data interoperability landscape by making clinical data truly usable for all organizations, enabling them to deliver better, more cost-effective care, at scale. I look forward to serving as chair of the board of directors and collaborating with Diameter Health's impressive leadership team to build a market leader in the data interoperability and enrichment space," said Bradley.

