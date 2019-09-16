DiamiR Announces Additional $345,000 Funding from the NIH for Development of CogniMIR™

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for neurodegenerative and other diseases, announced today that the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has awarded DiamiR $345,000 in supplemental funding under the ongoing Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase IIB grant of $2,800,000 awarded in 2017. The award will further support development of the company's targeted diagnostic technology for detection and prediction of progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

"AD is proving to be an extremely difficult indication to develop treatment for due to its heterogeneity and not well understood causes of the pathology associated with the disease. Accurate, minimally-invasive biomarkers reflective of underlying pathophysiological processes are urgently needed," said Samuil Umansky, MD, PhD, CSO of DiamiR and Principal Investigator on the project. "Our novel diagnostic approach focuses on detecting changes in the plasma levels of microRNAs enriched in the specific brain regions affected by the disease. Our goal is to provide drug developers and clinicians with a tool for identifying patients earlier, preferably before they exhibit clinical symptoms, when treatment can be more effective. We are very grateful to the NIH for their continuing support for the development of DiamiR's first test, CogniMIR™, for early detection and monitoring of AD."

About microRNAs as biomarkers of brain health

microRNAs are small non-coding regulatory RNA molecules, which modulate gene expression and whose levels often change in disease. Certain microRNAs are enriched in different brain regions and present in synapses/neuritis. microRNAs can cross the blood-brain barrier and can be detected in bodily fluids. Such microRNAs can be effective and patient-friendly biomarkers reflective of processes underlying synapse dysfunction and brain health conditions.

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma and is being developed for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and pharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

Contact:

Kira Sheinerman, PhD

917-678-0990

ksheinerman@diamirbio.com

SOURCE DiamiR

Related Links

http://www.diamirbio.com

