DiamiR Announces Oral Presentation on Recent Advances of Its microRNA Biomarker Platform at 2024 International Rett Syndrome Foundation Scientific Meeting

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR Biosciences, a developer of innovative non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that the company's co-founder Dr. Kira Sheinerman will present at the 2024 International Rett Syndrome Foundation (IRSF) Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting, taking place June 18-19, 2024, in Westminster, CO.

Talk Title: Circulating brain-enriched microRNAs as biomarkers of Rett syndrome

Session Title: Biomarkers & Behavior Studies

Session Date and Time: Tuesday, June 19, 2024 at 2:30 pm MDT

Location: The Westin Westminster, Westminster Ballroom

About the International Rett Syndrome Foundation Scientific Meeting

Part of ASCEND 2024 Rett Syndrome National Summit, the IRSF Rett Syndrome Scientific Meeting brings together scientists and researchers studying Rett syndrome and related areas from around the world. During this 2-day meeting, attendees representing academia, industry, and governmental agencies will share their latest research advances and discuss ways to leverage learning in the lab to be rapidly deployed in the clinic.

About DiamiR Biosciences

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

Contact:

Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D.

203-570-8275

[email protected]

SOURCE DiamiR