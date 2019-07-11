DiamiR Announces Publication of Data on microRNA Biomarkers for Rett Syndrome

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for neurological and other diseases, announced today the publication of "Brain-enriched microRNAs circulating in plasma as novel biomarkers for Rett syndrome" in PLOS ONE [https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0218623].

Rett syndrome is a rare neurodevelopmental disorder caused by mutations in the X-linked gene MECP2. Specific brain-enriched microRNAs were analyzed in murine models of Rett syndrome as well as in plasma samples from Rett syndrome patients and age-matched healthy study participants. The results of the study showed that microRNA classifiers differentiated disease state from control with 85%–100% sensitivity.

"Minimally invasive, accurate biomarkers of disease severity and progression could facilitate the development of therapeutic regimens. We are highly encouraged by the initial results and are currently planning additional clinical studies to further evaluate the promising biomarker candidates of Rett syndrome reported in the paper," said Dr. Samuil Umansky, Chief Scientific Officer of DiamiR and senior author on the paper. "We are very grateful to our collaborators at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Montefiore Medical Center for contributing their clinical expertise to the project. We would especially like to thank the patients and their families whose participation made this study possible."

About DiamiR

DiamiR, a privately held molecular diagnostics company, has developed a proprietary platform technology for early detection and monitoring of brain health conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease and cognitive impairment, based on targeted quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma. DiamiR tests are being developed for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and pharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

