DiamiR Biosciences Announces Poster Presentation at 2024 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that it will present a poster at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place July 28th – Aug 1st, 2024, in Philadelphia, PA, and online.

Poster #95519 titled "Classifier algorithms to characterize various stages of Alzheimer's disease based on analysis of circulating brain-enriched and inflammation-associated microRNAs" will be presented on Monday, July 29, 2024: 8:00 AM – 4:15 PM EDT, in the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Exhibit Hall as part of AAIC's session titled "Developing Topics: Biomarkers."

The company will also host booth, #1431, in the Exhibit Hall during the conference to highlight its targeted approach aimed at early detection and risk assessment of neurodegenerative diseases and discuss collaborative opportunities.

About Alzheimer's Association International Conference

The AAIC is the world's largest gathering dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC convenes the world's leading basic scientists, clinical researchers, early career investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share breaking research discoveries that are expected to lead to methods of prevention and treatment and improvements in diagnosis for Alzheimer's disease.

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

Contact:

Alidad Mireskandari, PhD

203-570-8275

[email protected]

SOURCE DiamiR