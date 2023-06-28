DiamiR Biosciences Announces Publication of Analytical Validation Data for its microRNA Testing Platform

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR Biosciences, a developer of innovative non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that the data related to analytical validation of the company's 24 microRNA panel for risk assessment of Alzheimer's disease, CogniMIR®, has been published in the journal Diagnostics.

Titled "Analytical Validation of a Novel MicroRNA Panel for Risk Stratification of Cognitive Impairment," an online version of this manuscript can be found at https://www.mdpi.com/2075-4418/13/13/2170.

"Completing the analytical validation of our microRNA testing platform, performed in DiamiR's CLIA certified CAP accredited laboratory, is a critical step towards commercialization of our CogniMIR® test," said DiamiR's CEO, Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D. "Our company is proud of this achievement and we look forward to continued progress towards clinically validating our microRNA based tests."

"In this peer-reviewed publication, we have demonstrated that the detection of plasma levels of microRNAs constituting the CogniMIR® panel, as implemented in our laboratory, is robust, reproducible and highly consistent," added DiamiR's CSO, Samuil Umansky, MD, PhD. "The study reports an important milestone in our company's development of CogniMIR®, an early, non-invasive test for mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease."

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44AG044860. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

Contact:

