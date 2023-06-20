DiamiR Biosciences Announces Two Poster Presentations at 2023 Alzheimer's Association International Conference

NEW HAVEN, Conn.and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR Biosciences, a developer of innovative non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that it will present two posters at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), taking place July 16 – 20, 2023, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and online.

Title:  Circulating brain-enriched microRNAs as peripheral biomarkers of neurodegeneration
Session Title:  P2-16 Developing Topics: Biomarkers
Poster Number: P2-897 (#82753)
Date and Time:  Monday, July 17, 2023: 8:45 AM4:15 PM

Title:  Analytical Validation of Novel microRNA Panel for Risk Stratification of Cognitive Impairment
Session Title:  P3-05 Basic Science and Pathogenesis: Molecular and Cell Biology
Poster Number: P3-164 (#79912)
Date and Time:  Tuesday, July 18, 2023: 8:45 AM4:15 PM

About Alzheimer's Association International Conference

 The AAIC is the world's largest gathering dedicated to advancing dementia science. Each year, AAIC convenes the world's leading basic scientists, clinical researchers, early career investigators, clinicians and the care research community to share breaking research discoveries that will lead to methods of prevention and treatment and improvements in diagnosis for Alzheimer's disease.

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

Contact: 
Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D.
203-570-8275
[email protected]com

