DiamiR Biosciences Appoints Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., MBA, as Chief Executive Officer

NEW HAVEN, Conn. and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced the appointment of Alidad Mireskandari, Ph.D., MBA as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

Dr. Mireskandari has over 12 years of life sciences industry experience with a focus on molecular diagnostic test development and commercialization, including regulatory and reimbursement expertise. Dr. Mireskandari most recently served as Chief Development Officer of Interpace Biosciences, and prior to that as President & CEO of JS Genetics. From 2000 to 2009, Dr. Mireskandari was a hedge fund manager in charge of Life Sciences trading portfolios of Nomura Securities, BNP Paribas and Raeburn Advisors. Prior to this experience, he was a research fellow at National Institutes of Health's National Cancer Institute.

"We are delighted to welcome Alidad to the company and are confident in his ability to lead DiamiR's strategic direction as we grow as a revenue-generating company providing much needed diagnostic solutions for brain health," said Dr. Kira Sheinerman, DiamiR Executive Chairperson. "Alidad is a world-class business and science leader and we look forward to working with him on advancing the company's targeted, blood-based diagnostics technology, including our lead test CogniMIR, a panel of brain-enriched microRNAs detectable in blood plasma combined with a proprietary algorithm for early detection and monitoring of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Alzheimer's Disease, towards launch and external partnerships."

"DiamiR's core technology has the potential to offer transformative diagnostic solutions in an underserved market for a large population of pre-symptomatic patients. I could not be more excited about joining DiamiR and helping the company realize its promise." Alidad Mireskandari said.

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com .

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially.

Contact:

Kira Sheinerman, PhD

917-678-0990

[email protected]

SOURCE DiamiR