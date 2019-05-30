DiamiR Selected by the NIH for Oral Presentation and Innovation Zone Booth at BIO 2019

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for neurodegenerative and other diseases, announced today it was selected by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as one of Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) awardees to showcase its technology at the BIO 2019 International Convention held June 3 - 6 in Philadelphia, PA. Kira Sheinerman, PhD, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting on Monday, June 3, at 3:15 PM EST in Theater 4 of the Philadelphia Convention Center.

DiamiR will be further featured in the Innovation Zone, IZ-22 in Booth #4270, Exhibitor Halls A-E. The company staff will meet with the conference attendees to discuss DiamiR's targeted approach to early detection, differential diagnosis, and monitoring of cognitive impairment, Alzheimer' disease, Rett syndrome, and other brain health conditions based on the quantitative analysis of brain-enriched microRNAs circulating in plasma. Dr. Kira Sheinerman and Jennifer Seibert, Strategic Development, will provide updates on ongoing and planned projects, as well as discuss collaborative opportunities.

About DiamiR

DiamiR Biosciences is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma and is being developed for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and pharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

Contact:

Kira Sheinerman

CEO

917-678-0990

ksheinerman@diamirbio.com

Please Note: This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events. These statements are just predictions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the results, timing, costs and regulatory review of our studies and clinical trials; the results of studies of our product candidates conducted by others; our ability to obtain future funding on acceptable terms; our ability to obtain regulatory approval of our product candidates; the possible impairment of, or inability to obtain, intellectual property rights; and innovation by our competitors.

SOURCE DiamiR

