DIAMO Winner Of "RMS Platform of the Year" In 2026 TravelTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Leading Market Intelligence Organization Recognizes Standout Companies Advancing Next-Generation Travel Technologies

NEW YORK, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIAMO, a leading innovator and provider of revenue management and digital marketing solutions designed specifically for independent properties, today announced it has been named "RMS Platform of the Year" in the 4th annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by TravelTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies, products and services around the globe.

DIAMO is an AI-powered revenue management system designed for independent hotels.

DIAMO is a platform that partners with independent properties to drive revenue outcomes. The platform combines automated room pricing, digital marketing, and expert revenue support. The company's AI-powered revenue management system maximizes revenue growth and saves time by automating pricing decisions and quickly responding to changes in market demand. DIAMO helps with customizing pricing strategies to achieve revenue goals. With a streamlined onboarding process, properties can be up and running quickly with minimal lift, allowing hoteliers to start seeing results without disrupting their day-to-day operations.

Properties can execute efficient digital marketing to optimize conversions, increase direct bookings and reduce third-party commissions. Users can leverage Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Metasearch Ads, and Sponsored Placements on Booking.com and Expedia. Through deliberate campaign iteration and optimization, properties generate strong ROI on marketing spend, while maintaining full control over their budgets.

In addition, DIAMO's AI-powered copilot Andi automates configuring revenue strategies for success by analyzing competitor rates in real time and leveraging historical performance data from property management systems. Andi continuously monitors performance to keep properties on track to maximize revenue outcomes.

An integral element of DIAMO is an expert support team staffed with US-based expert revenue managers, who act as strategic partners to clients and advise them on revenue strategy - not just software support.

"Over the past year, we've continued pushing the limits, and have several exciting new features and AI-powered capabilities that will continue to be released throughout this coming year, reflecting our dedication to helping independent hoteliers, particularly smaller establishments that often face resource constraints," said James Kay, CEO of DIAMO. "We're proud to receive this recognition from TravelTech Breakthrough. We will relentlessly continue to pursue our mission of empowering smaller independent hoteliers to win through harnessing the power of AI to deliver a sophisticated revenue strategy without the need for expertise, time, or cost investment."

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global travel landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how travel businesses operate, engage customers and drive growth. From online booking and omnichannel experiences to AI-driven analytics, automation and in-destination innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling travel companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

"DIAMO technology and support team tackles the entire problem for hoteliers looking to increase revenue, not just solving for room pricing. Narrow point solutions lack the holistic view needed for independent properties to address revenue challenges and create opportunities. Software alone can't provide the needed visibility to create new revenue streams, close gaps, and increase direct bookings," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of TravelTech Breakthrough Awards. "DIAMO is the leading RMS platform for smaller independent properties, tailored to address the distinctive requirements of boutique hotels, bed and breakfasts, and independent hotel groups with unparalleled expertise. Congratulations on winning 'RMS Platform of the Year!'"

About DIAMO

DIAMO is a revenue platform purpose-built for independent hotels. By combining dynamic pricing and digital marketing, DIAMO empowers smaller properties to compete on performance without the cost or complexity of enterprise tools. Backed by AI and expert revenue guidance, DIAMO enables hoteliers to increase direct bookings and boost revenue by up to 35%, all while saving time. Headquartered in New York, DIAMO serves hotel clients globally. For more information, visit diamo.ai.

About TravelTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in travel technology products, services, and companies around the world. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of travel technology companies and products in categories that include Property Management, Reservations Platforms, Airline Operations, Travel Analytics and more. For more information visit TravelTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts:

For press inquiries: [email protected]

For sales inquiries: Contact us through our website at diamo.ai

SOURCE DIAMO