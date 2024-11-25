Diamond & Zebra Develops Prototype of Ignition Coil for Hydrogen-fueled Engine Accomplished

- Fail-safe Ignition System Capable of High-power Output -

OSAKA, Japan, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond & Zebra Electric Mfg. Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Diamond & Zebra"), an Osaka-based group company of Diamond Electric Holdings Co., Ltd., has developed an ignition coil for hydrogen-fueled engines equipped with a function to prevent false ignition caused by the ignition system, and has begun accepting orders from engine manufacturers for prototypes as evaluation samples since October 2024.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M104699/202410158126/_prw_PI1fl_f3SiyAY6.png

Development of engines powered by hydrogen fuel, which can be produced from renewable energy and is CO2-free, is gaining momentum as a countermeasure against global warming.

Hydrogen fuel is highly ignitable and spreads flame easily. So, even slight heat or electrical energy may cause false ignition at an unintended timing. Also, as hydrogen is low in calorific value per volume, an ignition system capable of high-voltage output corresponding to supercharging and high compression is required to secure engine output.

Diamond & Zebra is confident that this prototype, by installing a false ignition prevention function in a high-output ignition coil, can be adopted for a wide range of hydrogen-fueled engines with various specifications so that it will greatly contribute to the promotion of hydrogen-fueled engine development.

Diamond & Zebra will strive to contribute to the development of its customers and to the prosperity of society, based on its vision "Contribute to the Improvement of Global Environment by Connecting Cars and Homes through Manufacturing" as stated in its medium- to long-term management plan "Scrum of Fire."

For more information, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410158126-O1-0579MD31.pdf

SOURCE Diamond Electric Holdings Co., Ltd.