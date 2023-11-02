Diamond and Diamond Files National Class Action Lawsuit Against Three Canadian Universities

News provided by

Diamond and Diamond Lawyers LLP

02 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

Plaintiffs Allege Recurring Anti-Semitic Incidents on Campus 

TORONTO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Diamond and Diamond Lawyers have launched a class action lawsuit addressing anti-Semitic events at three of Canada's prominent post-secondary institutions: Toronto Metropolitan University, Queens University and The University of British Columbia, with each lawsuit seeking damages totalling $15 million.

The lawsuit represents both present Jewish students at each university and alumni spanning back to 1998.

The defendants are alleged to have shown negligence, specifically in failing to address anti-Semitic incidents, violating the institution's non-discrimination policies and providing insufficient staff training on handling harassment.

"Despite numerous notifications from the Plaintiffs about anti-Semitic occurrences, the University consistently fails to take substantial action, often merely offering superficial statements without meaningful resolution," states Sandra Zisckind, Managing Partner at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "Owning the campus space in question, they are obligated to demonstrate accountability."

The Plaintiffs highlight a consistent pattern of behaviour referencing past incidents on campus. In November 2022, anti-Semitic graffiti, including a swastika on a fridge in a residence where a Jewish student resided, was discovered on and off the Queen's University campus. In 2015, Jewish students at TMU reported anti-Semitic graffiti in a washroom urging Jews and their allies to "burn in hell." 

"Given these University's clear policies on the use and control of its spaces and its acknowledged responsibility over faculty, staff, and student organizations, the institution holds vicarious liability for any actions or behaviours occurring on its premises that contravene its values and standards," said Darryl Singer, head of class actions at Diamond and Diamond Lawyers. "This lawsuit is not driven by monetary objectives, but rather to ensure such incidents do not recur."

Those who believe they have encountered anti-Semitism, and fit the proposed class criteria, are urged to contact Diamond and Diamond Lawyers immediately at 1-800-567-HURT.

SOURCE Diamond and Diamond Lawyers LLP

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.