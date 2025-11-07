DIAMOND ANTENNA AND MICROWAVE CORPORATION ACQUIRES ANTENNA ASSOCIATES, INC.

LITTLETON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation ("Diamond" or the "Company"), a developer of advanced radio frequency (RF) and electro-mechanical solutions for mission critical applications at the frontier of national security, connectivity and mobility, announced today that it has acquired Antenna Associates, Inc. ("Antenna Associates" or "AA"), a Massachusetts-based developer of advanced Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) and secondary surveillance radar (SSR) antenna systems for military and commercial applications.

Diamond Acquires Antenna Associates

Antenna Associates brings decades of experience designing and manufacturing high-performance, mission-critical IFF and SSR systems and arrays that are embedded into radar programs across air, land & sea. These proven technologies support enhanced situational awareness, secure identification, and improved decision-making in an increasingly complex and contested mission environment.

The acquisition broadens Diamond's product portfolio, accelerates the Company's ability to serve growing US and global customer demand for next-generation radar systems and enables the development of a shared customer-centric technology roadmap.

"The acquisition of Antenna Associates marks an exciting step toward reaching our strategic goals," said John Neubert, CEO of Diamond. "Together, we will expand our ability to serve our customers with a broader, integrated suite of solutions. As long-time commercial partners prior to this acquisition, we know the team at Antenna Associates shares our commitment to customer focus, engineering excellence, reliability, and mission readiness, and we are thrilled to welcome their talented team to Diamond."

Dana Sandquist, VP of Sales at Antenna Associates, added, "Joining forces with Diamond enables Antenna Associates to scale our capabilities, accelerate innovation, and deliver even greater value to our customers and partners. We're excited about the collaboration between our teams and look forward to continuing to deliver trusted performance in critical defense and commercial applications."

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky, and Popeo served as legal advisor and Philpott Ball & Werner, LLC served as the strategic advisor to Diamond. Morse served as legal advisors and Appleby Capital served as the strategic advisor to Antenna Associates.

About Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation

Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation is a developer of radio frequency ("RF") rotary joints and rotating subsystems. Diamond specializes in the design, manufacture, and refurbishment of rotary joints and complex integrated subassemblies serving mission critical ground, shipboard, submarine, aircraft, commercial, and space applications. With a focus on engineering excellence and quality, Diamond's technical staff possesses a unique combination of experience in the electrical, mechanical, electromechanical, and quality aspects of the RF microwave technology field.

To learn more, please visit www.diamondantenna.com.

About Antenna Associates, Inc.

Antenna Associates is a Massachusetts-based developer of Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) and secondary surveillance radar (SSR) antenna systems. Its products are deployed worldwide across a range of platforms to support secure, reliable identification in defense and civilian air traffic control applications.

For more information, please visit www.antennaassociates.com

SOURCE Diamond Antenna and Microwave Corporation