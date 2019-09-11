Diamond Assets Adds Experienced Educational Administrators To Their Business Development Team

MILTON, Wis., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Assets, the industry's most trusted Apple technology trade-up partner is pleased to announce the recent hire of two former K-12 educational administrators to bolster their business development team.

Former Superintendent of Schools Keith Ryskowski has been hired as Diamond Asset's new Midwest Region Business Development Manager. He joins Diamond Assets after working more than 30 years in education, serving as a teacher, technology director, principal and superintendent. Keith is driven by the desire to ensure that each student has the tools necessary to maximize their learning. Mr. Ryskowski led the implementation of one of the first 1:1 laptop programs in the nation, which was recognized as an Apple Distinguished School and Apple National Demonstration site. He followed that initiative with a deployment of over 10,000 Mac devices for students and staff in a 1:1 setting in high poverty schools which were demonstrating large academic achievement gaps. For nearly 20 years Keith has established relationships with elected school board members to implement policies leveraging technology resources to maximize academic success. Keith is committed to helping schools across the Midwest prepare students for their future through the transformation of instructional design with the support of 1:1 technology.

Keith commented on his hire stating, "After spending many years helping schools create technology plans to support 22nd-century learning, I am thrilled to join Diamond Assets, and help schools create sustainable technology plans that will place the best possible technology in the hands of today's learners."

Diamond Assets is also pleased to announce the hire of Dr. Jerry Schuetz as the company's new Inside Sales Manager. Dr. Schuetz has more than 25 years of local government and K-12 school district administrative experience, serving as a law enforcement officer, Chief of Police, City Administrator, and Director of Administrative Operations for a K-12 school district in Wisconsin. Dr. Schuetz has been recognized with multiple awards for his innovative approach within executive level management positions, whereby he earned a strong reputation for working in partnership with elected officials seeking to maximize budgetary investments into new programming initiatives in both local government and K-12 school settings.

Dr. Schuetz commented on his hire at Diamond Assets stating, "I'm honored and feel very fortunate to be a part of such an experienced team of professionals serving our customers in K-12 and enterprise markets. The company's strong leadership, unmatched customer service, and their commitment to helping organizations develop affordable, sustainable technology plans are among the many reasons why the business is so well-positioned to best serve our customers."

About Diamond Assets

Diamond Assets is the most trusted Apple hardware trade-up partner, working with organizations to maximize the residual value of their Apple devices. Founded in 2014, the company has grown to 120 employees located at their Janesville, Wis. headquarters and across the country. For more information visit www.diamond-assets.com .

