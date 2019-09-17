Diamond Assets Adds Former Apple Account Executive To Business Development Team

MILTON, Wis., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Assets, the industry's most trusted Apple technology buy-back partner for schools and enterprise markets is pleased to announce the addition of former Apple Account Executive Lynne Kivimaki to their business development team. Kivimaki joined Diamond Assets in June with over 30-years of technical sales experience. Prior to joining Diamond Assets Kivimaki served as the Apple education account executive for the state of Wisconsin. She believes in the power of transforming teaching and learning when Apple technology is implemented, eventually leading her to education sales. "Obviously I was not a teacher but the desire to have an impact on our kids' lives was an opportunity I could not miss," said Kivimaki. In her role at Apple, Kivimaki worked with Superintendents, Curriculum, Teachers, IT, and Business Services to craft holistic solutions that provided the best possible outcome for their students.

Before coming to Diamond Assets, Kivimaki worked as a corporate account manager at Microsoft for over eight years where she created business solutions for customer problems utilizing the full depth and breadth of the Microsoft suite of products. She began her software selling career at IBM selling Lotus Notes to small and medium businesses.

"When I was an Apple education account executive, I needed to ensure my customers had the best possible experience when refreshing their Apple devices," said Kivimaki. "Diamond Assets provided that and the customer feedback I received was incredible. Customers loved their honesty and transparency in the buy-back process. Their level of professionalism throughout the process was unmatched. After spending my entire career at one of the largest companies in the world, it's incredibly exciting to join a small company that was #7 on Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies."

About Diamond Assets

Diamond Assets is the most trusted Apple hardware buy-back partner, working with organizations to maximize the residual value of their Apple devices. Founded in 2014, the company has grown to 120 employees located at their Janesville, Wis. headquarters and across the country. For more information visit www.diamond-assets.com .

