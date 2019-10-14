Diamond Assets Hires Experienced Business Development Manager

MILTON, Wis., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Assets, the industry's most trusted Apple technology buyback partner for education and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce the addition of veteran business development manager, Wade Waege to their business development team. Waege will specialize in serving enterprise market customers. Waege joined Diamond Assets earlier this month and brings more than 20 years of technical sales and national business development experience to the Diamond Assets team. Prior to joining Diamond Assets, he was a National Business Development Manager at Insight, where he successfully led teams in generating new business in both the Microsoft and Apple product marketing and sales divisions. Wade's experience with Apple includes more than a decade of dedicated, innovative sales team leadership.

Wade Waege has a well-established reputation within the enterprise market serving both SMB and Fortune 500 accounts. He is best known for his technical expertise, product knowledge, and his exceptional ability to facilitate customer-focused relationships designed to ensure customers are aligned with the right people and the right products at all times.

"I'm incredibly excited to join such a great company with limitless growth potential in the enterprise market," said Waege. "From their executive leadership team to the production lines, Diamond Assets is a company filled with great people who truly care about helping schools and businesses develop and maintain affordable technology plans."

About Diamond Assets

Diamond Assets is the most trusted Apple hardware buyback partner in the United States, working with organizations to maximize the residual value of their Apple devices. Founded in 2014, the company has grown to 120 employees located at their Janesville, Wis. headquarters and across the country. For more information visit www.diamond-assets.com.

