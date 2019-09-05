Diamond Assets Hires Top Performing Apple Leader As Senior Vice President of Business Development

MILTON, Wis., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Assets, the most trusted Apple buy-back partner for schools and enterprise markets is proud to announce that Matt Cooper has been named to the company's executive team as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Matt joined Diamond Assets in July as an accomplished technology sales veteran with nearly 30 years of experience in direct sales and direct sales management. Matt began his career at Dell, Inc. as an account executive and eventually led the highly successful, large corporate sales new business group before deciding to leave after 12 years. He then joined Apple Inc.'s education division in 2002 as a sales development expert and helped create a new business development model that led to his most recent role as an Apple K12 Regional Manager. During his long career with two of the most recognized technology companies in history, Matt consistently demonstrated exceptional results by growing his business 27 out of 29 years. He was recognized as sales leader of the year 4 times at both companies he served and is highly respected for consistently being in the top 10% in business growth among his peers across nearly 3 decades.

Matt's responsibilities at Diamond Assets will include leading business development in the enterprise, education sourcing markets, and consumer sales.

"Matt is an excellent addition to our Diamond Assets Leadership Team," said Mike McKenna, president of Diamond Assets. "His expertise and experience in understanding K-12 technology needs, corporate leadership, empowering management style, and his extensive knowledge of Apple technology will all be of great value to our customers that we are proud to serve."

Matt commented on his new role with Diamond Assets stating, "I'm excited to join the team and inspired by Mike McKenna's vision for Diamond Assets. Financial integrity, a stellar reputation in the industry, operational efficiencies, and limitless growth potential in global markets have Diamond Assets well positioned for a very promising future. Mike's leadership, vision and entrepreneurial courage are the reasons I made the decision to leave a highly successful career with the most recognized brand of our lifetime. Diamond Assets buy-back solutions enable schools and businesses to get the most advanced and innovative technology (Apple) for their students and employees while creating a market for consumers, who in the past, thought Apple products were financially out of their budget. But now, they can purchase beautiful, renewed Apple equipment at bargain prices. I see it as a win-win on so many fronts and I'm super excited to be part of it."

Diamond Assets is the most trusted Apple hardware trade-up partner, working with organizations to maximize the residual value of their Apple devices. Founded in 2014, the company has grown to 120 employees located at their Janesville, Wis. headquarters and across the country. For more information visit www.diamond-assets.com .

