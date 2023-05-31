Diamond Beach Holdings LLC Taps Strategyst LLC as Whitecap NPI's Exclusive Listing Agent

Strategyst Selected as Exclusive Sales and Marketing Partner for Corpus Christi's First-Ever Master-Planned Community to Capitalize on Unprecedented Demand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas-based Diamond Beach Holdings LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of International Bancshares Corporation, today announced Strategyst has been named the exclusive listing agent for its $800 million master-planned community, Whitecap NPI. The high-end, coastal contemporary luxury residential and resort destination is the first of its kind to grace North Padre Island.

"Strategyst is highly esteemed for their depth of talent, experience, and knowledge with luxury residential properties, resort marketing, and sales. We are thrilled to have them join the Whitecap team," said Jennifer Hoff, representative of Diamond Beach Holdings, owner of Whitecap NPI. "We immediately knew Strategyst was the perfect fit to bring this unique landmark development to the market."

Diamond Beach Holdings has enlisted Strategyst to spearhead the marketing and sales program for Whitecap NPI because of its proven track record and resounding success in the international luxury, residential, second home, and resort fields. Strategyst has marketed and sold over $11 billion of luxury real estate in North America and the Caribbean, including branded properties with The Ritz-Carlton, Orient Express Hotels, Marriott, and Starwood. Arnie Seitel, the founder of Strategyst, will oversee all sales activities and efforts, joined by Doug King, the Director of Sales, and the onsite representative for the project.

"It is an honor to have been chosen to bring this premier, master-planned development to the Gulf Coast market," said Seitel. "I have great adoration for the Texas coast, and I am passionate about this development and its esteemed potential to advance the economic welfare of the island while preserving its natural character and resources."

Whitecap NPI is a one-of-a-kind development that will simultaneously transform the Texas Gulf Coast whilst enhancing the quality of life within the area for residents, visitors, and nature alike. With thoughtful development details designed to preserve and protect the site's expansive marine and bird life, Whitecap NPI will serve as an outstanding example of consumer coexistence with the surrounding environment.

A projected catalyst for increased economic activity within the area, Whitecap NPI will bring new and expanded services to the area. Once completed, the 242–acre Whitecap NPI development will include a diverse mix of more than 600 residential properties, including single-family homes, villas, condos, and cross-generational housing each characterized by a rich, contemporary coastal feel throughout. Its master plan includes a public town center and mixed-use area offering a variety of dining, entertainment, and retail options; a resort-style hotel, luxury marina with dry stack and boat storage, marina, boat club, cafés, shops, galleries, markets, and a nature preserve. The entire island oasis will be interconnected by walking paths, hike-and-bike trails, and a series of canals.

"This unparalleled development is projected to bring forth significant revenue to Corpus Christi and North Padre Island," said Steve Yetts, President of Ashlar Development, LLC. "Whitecap is anticipated to become the most influential coastal community in Texas as there truly is nothing else like it on the Coast."

For more information, contact Arnie Seitel via email, [email protected]

or visit https://whitecaplivingnpi.com.

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC

Diamond Beach Holdings, LLC is a subsidiary of the International Bancshares Corporation, a multi-bank financial holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas with 167 facilities and 257 ATMs servicing 75 communities in Texas and Oklahoma.

About Strategyst LLC

Strategyst LLC — an international luxury residential, second home, and resort marketing and sales organization — has marketed and sold over $11 billion of luxury real estate in North America and the Caribbean, including branded properties with The Ritz-Carlton, Orient Express, Marriott, and Starwood. Strategyst's experience and expertise encompass a broad range of markets, including resort properties and urban residential, luxury high-rise, and master-planned communities. For more information, visit https://strategystllc.com.

About Ashlar Development

Headquartered in Dallas, Ashlar Development LLC is the master developer of numerous, well-established and successful master-planned communities: The Groves in northeast Houston, Whitecap-North Padre Island, Nichols Vale in middle Tennessee, and Wildridge in north Dallas. Combined, these four communities feature nearly 6,000 homes on approximately 3,500 acres. EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.

