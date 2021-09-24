Diamond Braces Partners with Invisalign, Tuesday's Children, & the New York Giants to Assist Families Affected by Tragedy

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Braces is teaming up with a few of its closest friends to help children directly affected by tragedy receive the smile of their dreams.

The company recently announced its partnership with Invisalign, the leader in orthodontic clear aligner therapy, and the NFL's New York Giants to provide 10 Invisalign treatment plans for Tuesday's Children, a charity that cares for "communities impacted by terrorism, military conflict or mass violence."

Diamond Braces has been a proud Invisalign provider for over 20 years and has helped guide thousands of patients on their orthodontic journey using the Invisalign system. Invisalign clear aligners are a proven, effective orthodontic treatment method that have serviced over ten million patients worldwide. Diamond Braces is an Invisalign Diamond Plus provider, making them among the most experienced and successful dental providers in the country. Diamond Braces is also a proudly New York company, with multiple locations throughout the five boroughs.

Now, thanks to this partnership, they can have a positive impact on ten more lives.

"Our communities are more than just the places we do business – they're our homes," said Dr. Oleg Drut, Chief Clinical Officer of Diamond Braces. "Our partnership with Invisalign and the New York Giants is just the latest example of our commitment to bettering our neighborhoods by providing affordable, accessible, and amazing orthodontic care to those who need it most."

For more details about Tuesday's Children, including how you can help families affected by 9/11, mass violence, and terrorism, visit https://www.tuesdayschildren.org/.

