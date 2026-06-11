Diamond Brew, America's First Brewless Coffee Pod, Closes Oversubscribed Seven-Figure Pre-Seed Round

Funding Fuels Gourmet Convenient Coffee's Next Chapter: New SKUs, Military Channel Entry, and a Founder-Led, Digital-First Growth Strategy

CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Brew, maker of America's first shelf-stable brewless coffee pod, today announced the close of an oversubscribed pre-seed funding round. Investors include G/7 Venture Studio, Filipp Chebotarev of Cambridge Companies SPG, Beckett Industries, SGL Acquisitions, LLC, music executive and strategic advisor Charlie Walk, Kingsland Capital Group, Nobel Partners, Daniel Faierman of Habitat Partners, and a group of NFL players, including Sean Clifford and DeAndre Hopkins.

The round also drew participation from seasoned CPG operators Alex Sourry, Lily Rogath, and Dom Purpura, whose brand Mela was recently acquired.

Diamond Brew's trademarked hexagon pods use a proprietary flash-freezing process with liquid nitrogen to lock in freshly brewed espresso's full flavor profile at peak, sealed in 100% recyclable aluminum, third-party lab tested for mold and toxins, and engineered for a precise, easy pour. The coffee crystals dissolve instantly in hot or cold water, taste machine-made, and need nothing else. Spent coffee grounds are upcycled into furniture, reflecting a zero-waste ethos built into the brand from day one.

Since launch, Diamond Brew has converted hardened instant coffee skeptics and won over coffee snobs, busy moms, night shifters, healthcare workers, and on-the-go professionals. Its hero SKU, Single Serve Craft Espresso, has sold out three times. The lineup has since expanded to Decaf Bliss and the brand's strongest release yet, Magic Highland Midnight Roast, each SKU driven entirely by direct consumer feedback.

That feedback comes from the ground up. In 2025 alone, Founder & CEO Douglas Yu logged over 2,000 hours on TikTok Live, building first-hand intelligence on shopping behaviors and demand signals that inform every product decision.

"Those 2,000 hours aren't just a content strategy, they're our R&D. Our customers don't just buy Diamond Brew, they help build it," said Yu. "Diamond Brew debunks decades of stigma around instant coffee and reinvents convenient gourmet coffee entirely. One sip, you'll never go back. This is just the beginning of the Brewless revolution, one hexagon pod at a time."

G/7 Venture Studio joins as both investor and embedded strategic partner, working day-to-day on brand, creative, and growth. This new capital infusion will fuel innovation, and expansion through imminent channels including the military channel through Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES).

About Diamond Brew: Diamond Brew (Onward N Upward Inc.) is America's first machine-free, shelf-stable craft coffee. Available at DiamondBrewCoffee.com, TikTok Shop, and Amazon. Follow @diamondbrewcoffee on Instagram and @diamond.brew on TikTok.

ABOUT DIAMOND BREW

Launched in late 2024 in Chicago, Illinois, Diamond Brew (Onward N Upward Inc.) makes America's first shelf-stable, machine-free craft coffee pod. Using a proprietary flash-freezing process with liquid nitrogen, each trademarked hexagon pod locks in freshly brewed espresso's full flavor profile at its peak.

Diamond Brew's lineup includes Craft Espresso, Midnight Roast, and decaffeinated Decaf Bliss. Each pod delivers quality and flavor in every cup:

Craft Instant Coffee Pods

Dissolves in hot or cold water

0g sugar, 0 additives, 100% Arabica Coffee Beans

Third-Party Lab tested safe from mold, heavy metals, and toxins

Recycleable and Upcycled

Flavor locked at peak freshness

Available at DiamondBrewCoffee.com, TikTok Shop, and Amazon. Follow @diamondbrewcoffee on Instagram and @diamond.brew on TikTok.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Diamond Brew Coffee